All-new Dodge Charger Doubles Up, Earns 2026 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Best of Year, Best Sport Coupe Awards

The Dodge Charger is on a hot streak, adding to the next-gen muscle car’s list of honors, winning both the 2026 MotorWeek Drivers’ Choice Awards for Best of the Year and Best Sport Coupe.

Charger chosen by MotorWeek as Drivers' Choice Best of Year from winners in 12 vehicle categories

MotorWeek Best of Year award for Dodge Charger adds to recent run of prestigious honors, including 2026 North American Car of the Year™ (NACTOY) and Car of the Year honors from TopGear.com, Detroit Free Press and The Detroit News

Charger repeats as MotorWeek Best Sport Coupe award winner

Charger lineup includes internal combustion engine SIXPACK-powered 550-horsepower Charger Scat Pack and 420-horsepower Charger R/T, as well as all-electric option in 670-horsepower Charger Daytona Scat Pack — the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car

Entire Charger multi-energy lineup open for orders, features standard all-wheel drive and available in both two-door and four-door models

MotorWeek first chose the all-new Dodge Charger as repeat winner in the ­­­Best Sport Coupe category, cementing its status as a standout in the segment. After selecting winners across 12 vehicle categories, MotorWeek named Charger Best of the Year, honoring the Charger for its exceptional multi-energy performance, innovation, heritage-inspired design and "hidden hatch" capability.

"In the annals of American automotive history, there is no more sacrosanct species than that of the muscle car. But in the 2026 Dodge Charger, our MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Best of the Year, Stellantis, through its hallowed Dodge brand, has reaffirmed the core values of Detroit's finest for well into the future times two," said John Davis, creator and host, MotorWeek. "Using imaginative engineering, while staying tied to what made muscle cars such an international icon in the first place, Dodge has managed to use a single chassis, with the same two- and four-door bodies, to please the tire-burning desires of both contemporary buyers that see the promise of electrification, as well as the legions of fans that want only gasoline running through their veins and their cars' engines. The Dodge Charger Daytona shows that being a BEV can actually enhance street-legal high performance, while still appealing to all the senses. But to then follow that effort with the Dodge Charger SIXPACK, and its twin-turbo straight-six powerhouse, shows that from the first concept to this real deal duo, the designers never strayed from their responsibility to preserve, while adding to, the driven history of the American muscle car."

"The new Dodge Charger represents the next chapter of American muscle, and it's an incredible honor for our next-gen muscle car to be recognized by MotorWeek with both Best of the Year and Best Sport Coupe awards," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "This recognition validates the Charger's uncompromising performance, unmistakable design and cutting-edge technology, while staying true to the Dodge DNA our enthusiasts expect."

For the last 45 years, MotorWeek has paused halfway through its television season to take stock of the automotive industry and to judge the best new cars and trucks of the year. Driving, researching and performing instrumented testing of more than 150 new cars and trucks every year is a benchmark of which MotorWeek is proud, and from those reviews MotorWeek chooses a final list of the best vehicles in their class. Drivers' Choice Award (DCA) winners are selected by their adherence to pertinent criteria and standout nature across multiple distinct categories, each reflecting a facet of their respective segments and current consumer trends.

The MotorWeek honors are the most recent in a string of prestigious accolades for the multi-energy Charger lineup, including the 2026 North American Car of the Year™ (NACTOY) and Car of the Year honors from TopGear.com, Detroit Free Press and The Detroit News.

The full Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup is open for orders, available in both internal combustion engine and battery-electric power, two or four doors, with standard all-wheel drive. The lineup includes:

550-horsepower, twin-turbocharged, SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack, the most powerful vehicle in the industry under $55,000

420-horsepower, twin-turbo, SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger R/T, offering the most standard horsepower of any muscle car in the industry

670-horsepower, all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car

For more information on the new Dodge Charger, visit Dodge.com.

Dodge

For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the next-generation lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.

The next-gen Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup features:

the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine — the most powerful Hurricane engine in production

the SIXPACK-powered standard-output (S.O.) 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with standard all-wheel drive and the highest entry-level horsepower of any muscle car

the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations — because with performance comes choice.

The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the fastest American gas-powered SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine, now available in all 50 states. The new Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 13 million potential customization combinations. The 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

