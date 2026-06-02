Dodge Turbocharges Customization and Gasoline Performance for the 2027 Dodge Charger Lineup

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge is dialing up performance, personalization and pure muscle with the 2027 Dodge Charger lineup. Boosted by the gasoline-powered SIXPACK engines and backed by a multi-energy strategy, the eighth-generation Charger delivers more choice, more capability and unmistakable Dodge attitude, now with more than 25 new factory customization options for the 2027 model year.

2027 Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup with standard all-wheel drive (AWD) is led by the gas engine, SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger R/T and Dodge Charger Scat Pack

Dodge Charger R/T, powered by the twin-turbo SIXPACK engine, produces 420 horsepower, the most standard horsepower of any muscle car

Dodge Charger Scat Pack features the high-output (H.O.) twin-turbo SIXPACK engine, the most powerful Hurricane engine in production, delivering 550 horsepower

All-electric option in the 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona is the quickest and most powerful AWD muscle car

Dodge expands factory-backed personalization for the 2027 Dodge Charger lineup with more than 25 new customization options

New interior options include Petrol Blue performance leather seats and Demonic Red seat belts

New Satin Black painted hood available for SIXPACK-powered Charger models

New orange and black brake calipers with Brembo packages available soon for Charger

2027 Charger Daytona Scat Pack is first Stellantis model to launch with a NACS charging port8 and the ability to charge at Tesla Supercharger stations

New factory Mopar graphics include "Charger" blade stripes and dual stripes available in colors that include Gloss Red, Satin Black and Satin White

Dodge is dialing up performance, personalization and pure muscle with the 2027 Dodge Charger lineup. Boosted by the all-new, gasoline-powered SIXPACK engines and backed by a multi-energy strategy, the eighth-generation Charger delivers more choice, more capability and unmistakable Dodge attitude - now with more than 25 new factory customization options for the 2027 model year.

"The entire Dodge Charger lineup - from two-door and four-door models to the 420- and 550-horsepower SIXPACK-powered R/T and Scat Pack and the 670-horsepower Daytona - is now in production and arriving in dealer showrooms," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "For 2027, we're shifting into second gear. As the world's only four-door muscle car with SIXPACK-powered gas performance at its core, more interior color options, like new Petrol Blue seats, and new ways to customize straight from the factory, the Charger delivers what drivers demand: power, personalization and presence."

Orders for the 2027 Dodge Charger lineup are open now, with 2027 model-year vehicles scheduled to start arriving in dealerships in Q3 2026.

Gasoline Muscle: SIXPACK Performance Leads Charger's Multi-energy Strategy

At the heart of the 2027 Charger lineup is the 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo inline-six SIXPACK engine, offered in two configurations, including a high-output (H.O.) version for the SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack.

SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger R/T offers the most standard horsepower of any muscle car:

420 horsepower / 468 lb.-ft. of torque

0-60 mph: 4.6 seconds | quarter-mile: 12.9 seconds

+50 horsepower and +73 lb.-ft. versus previous 5.7L HEMI® R/T

Full torque available at 2,500 rpm

SIXPACK H.O. Dodge Charger Scat Pack offers the most powerful Hurricane engine in production:

550 horsepower / 531 lb.-ft. of torque

0-60 mph: 3.9 seconds | quarter-mile: 12.2 seconds

+65 horsepower and +56 lb.-ft. versus prior 6.4L HEMI Scat Pack

Up to 30 psi boost; over 90% torque sustained from 3,000-6,000 rpm

Both SIXPACK-powered models feature standard AWD with on-demand RWD mode, allowing drivers to send 100% of torque to the rear wheels at the push of a button, as well as available Line Lock and Launch Control, allowing for smoky burnouts and hard launches.

Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack is the quickest and most powerful AWD muscle car:

670 horsepower / 627 lb.-ft. of torque

0-60 mph: 3.3 seconds | quarter-mile: 11.5 seconds

PowerShot feature delivers an additional 40 horsepower for 10 seconds on demand

Industry-first Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust delivers signature Dodge performance sound

Standard Drift/Donut Mode, Launch Control and Race Prep functions

Up to 267 miles of range

New for 2027: Native NACS charging port provides direct access to Tesla Supercharger network without an adapter

Built to Perform - and Personalize - for 2027

For the 2027 model year, Dodge expands factory-backed personalization with 25-plus new customization options, allowing customers to tailor their Charger directly from the factory.

New for 2027:

Petrol Blue performance leather seats, with Digital Slash perforation and red stitching for Scat Pack models, join additional high-backed performance leather seat options for the Scat Pack, including Demonic Red, black leather and suede

Demonic Red seat belts available across lineup

Satin Black painted hood (R/T and Scat Pack SIXPACK models) joins existing Satin Black hood patch option

Orange and black brake calipers with Brembo packages (late availability)

Standard NACS charging port on Charger Daytona, able to charge at Tesla Supercharger stations without an adapter

Expanded factory Mopar graphics, including: Bodyside "Charger" blade stripes and strobe stripes (Gloss Red, Satin White and Satin Black)

Dual stripes (Gloss Red, Satin White and Satin Black)

Mopar accessory glass roof sunshade joins already available all-weather interior package with all-weather floor mats and cargo mats

2027 Dodge Charger R/T

The SIXPACK-powered 2027 Dodge Charger R/T delivers 420 horsepower and 468 lb.-ft. of torque, the most standard horsepower in its class, launching from 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds and running the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds.

Key features:

On-demand RWD mode sends 100% of torque to the rear wheels at the push of a button

Twin-turbo SIXPACK generates 22 psi of peak boost and delivers full torque by 2,500 rpm for strong low-end response

Mechanical limited slip rear differential

Performance-tuned exhaust with aggressive modern muscle character

Widebody design with a heritage-inspired muscle stance

Performance hood with SIXPACK bezel

Driver-focused cockpit with 12.3-inch center screen, 10.25-inch cluster (optional 16-inch) and a console-mounted start button near the pistol-grip shifter

Standard Drive Modes: Sport, Auto, Eco, Wet/Snow and Valet

L2 ADAS featuring Active Driving Assist, Forward Collision Warning-Plus, Blind-spot Monitoring with Active Rear Cross Path detection, Traffic Sign Recognition and Drowsy Driver Detection

Available Performance Handling Group:

Line Lock, Launch Control and Custom drive mode

15-inch vented rotors with Brembo six-piston fixed front calipers and floating rears

Performance suspension

20-by-10-inch wheels with 275/40ZR20 Goodyear tires

R/T Plus adds:

Ventilated eight-way power seats and rear heated seats

Memory seating settings with power column

Dodge welcome lighting with proximity wake-up

64-color Attitude Adjustment lighting

Premium LED headlamps, 16-inch cluster and Head-up Display

Navigation

360-degree surround view camera

Turn Signal-activated Blind-spot View

Wireless charging

Power rear hatch

Fine Silver 20-by-9-inch wheels

Additional options:

Blacktop Package (dark wheels, badges, black exhaust tips)

Demonic Red seats

Dual Fratzog stripes

Panoramic roof, 18-speaker Alpine Pro audio system with 914-watt amp

2027 Dodge Charger Scat Pack (SIXPACK H.O.)

The SIXPACK H.O.-powered 2027 Charger Scat Pack produces 550 horsepower and 531 lb.-ft. of torque, reaching 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds and the quarter-mile in 12.2 seconds. It features a high-output, twin-turbo, inline-six, eight-speed automatic and AWD with selectable RWD mode.

Key features:

Twin 54mm Garrett GT2054 turbos spinning up to 185,000 rpm with up to 30 psi of boost

Standard Line Lock, Launch Control, dual-mode active exhaust and performance suspension

15-inch vented rotors with Brembo six-piston fixed front calipers and floating rears

Mechanical limited slip rear differential

Multiple Drive Modes: Sport, Custom, Auto, Eco, Wet/Snow and Valet

Performance hood with SIXPACK bezel

20-by-10-inch wheels with 275/40ZR20 Goodyear tires

L2 ADAS featuring Active Driving Assist, Forward Collision Warning-Plus, Blind-spot Monitoring with Active Rear Cross Path detection, Traffic Sign Recognition and Drowsy Driver Detection

Scat Pack Plus adds:

Full leatherette trim and seat inserts

Ventilated front seats and rear heated seats

Memory seating settings with power column

Dodge welcome lighting with proximity wake-up

64-color Attitude Adjustment lighting

Premium LED headlamps, 16-inch cluster and Head-up Display

Navigation

360-degree surround view camera

Turn Signal-activated Blind-spot View

Wireless charging

Power rear hatch

Additional options:

Carbon & Suede Package (performance seats, carbon-fiber interior accents, carbon-fiber mirror caps)

20-by-11-inch wheels with 305/35ZR20 tires

Blacktop Package (dark wheels, badges, exhaust tips)

Panoramic glass roof, 18-speaker Alpine Pro audio system with 914 watts and subwoofer, Demonic Red seats, Petrol Blue seats

2027 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

The all-electric 2027 Charger Daytona Scat Pack is the quickest and most powerful AWD Charger, delivering up to 670 horsepower and 627 lb.-ft. of torque. It accelerates from 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds and runs the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds.

Key features:

Standard AWD electric powertrain

Full suite of Drive Modes: Sport, Track, Drag, Custom, Auto/Eco, Wet/Snow and Valet

Standard Race Options: Drift/Donut Mode, Launch Control and battery preconditioning

Available Track Package with 16-inch Brembo rotors, red fixed calipers, staggered 20-inch wheels (305 front / 325 rear) and adaptive damping suspension

PowerShot delivers an extra 40 horsepower for 10 seconds

Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust for a signature performance sound

New for 2027, NACS charging port with access to 29,000-plus additional chargers

Up to 267 miles of range

Standard interior and tech:

12.3-inch center screen, 16-inch digital cluster and EV Performance Pages

Pistol-grip shifter, nine-speaker Alpine audio and dual-zone climate control

L2 ADAS featuring Active Driving Assist, Forward Collision Warning-Plus, Blind-spot Monitoring with Active Rear Cross Path detection, Traffic Sign Recognition and Drowsy Driver Detection

Daytona Scat Pack Plus adds:

Ventilated front seats

Dodge welcome lighting with proximity wake-up

64-color Attitude Adjustment lighting

Premium LED headlamps and Head-up Display

Memory seating settings with power column

360-degree surround view camera

Turn Signal-activated Blind-spot View

Wireless charging

Power rear hatch

Additional options:

Carbon & Suede Package (performance seats, carbon-fiber interior accents, carbon-fiber mirror caps)

Blacktop Package (dark wheels, badges, exhaust tips)

Panoramic glass roof, 18-speaker Alpine Pro audio system with 914 watts and subwoofer, Demonic Red seats, Petrol Blue seats

The World's Only Four-door Muscle Car

The Dodge Charger is the only four-door muscle car, delivering more rear cargo capacity than the previous generation and providing easy access and real-world versatility from the hidden hatch:

37.4 cu. ft. of cargo space

38% more rear cargo capacity vs. previous generation

127% more cargo space with rear seats folded

Charger Lineup Sets the Pace

The fully redesigned Dodge Charger lineup is commanding attention across the industry, earning high-profile praise and standout awards, including:

Model Lineup and Pricing

Dodge Charger R/T - $49,995 ($51,995 four-door)

Dodge Charger R/T Plus - $54,990 ($56,990 four-door)

Dodge Charger Scat Pack - $54,995 ($56,995 four-door)

Dodge Charger Scat Pack Plus - $59,990 ($61,990 four-door)

Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack - $72,495 ($72,995 four-door)

Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack Plus - $77,490 ($77,990 four-door)

All starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail prices (MSRP) exclude tax, title and fees)

Exterior Colors

Bludicrous

Diamond Black

Green Machine

Redeye

Sub-Zero

White Knuckle

Manufacturing

Windsor Assembly Plant

Availability

Open for orders.

More Information

Visit the Dodge Charger newsroom for the latest product information, photography and videography, plus access to specification and feature availability documents.

Dodge

For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the next-generation lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.

The next-gen Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup features:

the SIXPACK-powered standard-output (S.O.) 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with standard all-wheel drive and the highest entry-level horsepower of any muscle car

the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine - the most powerful Hurricane engine in production

the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations - because with performance comes choice.

The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the fastest American gas-powered SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine, now available in all 50 states. The new Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 13 million potential customization combinations. The 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.

The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack, Charger Daytona Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

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SOURCE Stellantis