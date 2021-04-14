All-New Electrified MX-30 Features Mazda’s Great Driving Dynamics

IRVINE, Calif., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today announces the introduction of the all-new Mazda MX-30, the brand's first battery-electric vehicle, to the US market beginning in fall 2021 with California dealerships. This stylish vehicle will mark the first step in Mazda's multi-solution electrification strategy. The MX-30 is a welcome addition to Mazda's vehicle line up and offers the same signature driving dynamics and thoughtful design expected from Mazda, but through a new electric powertrain.

"Mazda is preparing for the fast-changing US market demands by taking a multi-solution approach to electrification," Jeff Guyton, President of Mazda North American Operations, said. "The battery-powered MX-30 will begin the introduction of additional electrified models, including a series plug-in hybrid with a rotary generator for MX-30, a plug-in hybrid for our new large platform, and a traditional hybrid for our new American-made crossover. While these powertrains will be optimized for their platforms, Mazda fans can expect great driving dynamics and beautiful design across all models."

"The rotary generator will mark the return of our unique rotary powertrain," Guyton said. "This technology is being engineered for nearly silent operation and will replenish the battery rather than drive the wheels. As a result, the MX-30 will always drive like the engaging EV that it is, but with freedom to charge from the wall or on the go."

Mazda's all-new electrification technology uses an electric motor and a 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery. This new powertrain along with enhancements to the Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture help the electric crossover provide great driving dynamics. The front-wheel drive electric motor will deliver an output of 107 kW (144 horsepower) and a maximum torque of 271 Nm (200 lb-ft), providing a smooth and connected feeling that helps enhance confidence for the driver.

MX-30 owners will have multiple options to stay charged, whether at home or traveling around town through access to public Level 2 and DC fast charging solutions. The 35.5 kWh battery can be charged to 80% within approximately 36 minutes using DC fast charging2. MNAO will partner with ChargePoint to offer charging solutions for MX-30 owners in the US. Additional details on this partnership will be shared closer to the vehicles arriving in dealerships.

MX-30's contemporary design makes this electric vehicle distinctly a Mazda. The Kodo design philosophy continues to evolve with every new addition to the lineup of next-generation vehicles. Inside and out, MX-30 emphasizes a new "Human Modern" concept that combines the appeal of futuristic design with a sense of familiarity. The exterior proportions give the crossover a feeling of strength and beauty, while the minimalist style offers a sense of sophistication similar to other Mazda vehicles. Opening the new freestyle doors provides a unique view and a wide range of possibilities for experiencing the vehicle. The interior continues the minimalist design language with feelings of lightness and openness. The driver-centric approach lays out the latest technologies and controls in a way that is welcoming and helps provide a sense of confidence while driving.

Mazda prides itself on craftsmanship and blending complex, quality materials to develop an elegant interior. In the MX-30, a new floating center console and the door grips use cork, one of the most highly renewable and eco-friendly resources that also pays homage to Mazda's origin as a cork manufacturing company more than 100 years ago.

The floating center console features an electronic shifter, a familiar multi-function commander knob, and shortcut buttons that will allow occupants to safely operate the Mazda Connect infotainment system. In front of this layout is a new seven-inch touchscreen that will display the climate control panel. The touchscreen is flanked on each side by tactile push buttons that also operate the climate control. The electric ownership experience is enhanced with Mazda Connected Services that will allow users to monitor and control the state of the MX-30 remotely through the MyMazda App. This includes locking the doors and adjusting the climate control to checking the battery status and charging process through the app.

The latest technologies also help provide peace of mind. Enhanced i-Activsense safety features help cover a wider range of safety scenarios while its high strength body helps protect the space-saving battery and most importantly the MX-30's occupants. Details and availability of these safety features will be shared closer to the launch of this vehicle.

To stay up to date with the latest information about the Mazda MX-30, please visit: https://mazdausa.com/vehicles/electric/mx-30-electric-hybrid.

1 Level3: DC max output at 50 kW charging. General conditions: State of charge (SOC) in the meter from 20% to 80%, battery temperature at 77° F.

