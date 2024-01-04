Three-row flagship recognized for its modern styling, EV attributes and digital interfaces, among other highlights

EV9 also named "Best Family Car To Buy 2024" by The Car Connection

Electrified SUV's potential future Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) capabilities recognized by editors1

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new 2024 Kia EV9 EV SUV has earned its first awards of the new year from the editors of two trusted sources for car research and reporting – The Car Connection and Green Car Reports. Both publications have named Kia's three-row flagship as their overall "Best Car To Buy 2024." In addition, the EV9 has also earned "Best Family Car To Buy 2024" category honors from The Car Connection for a total of three awards. The Car Connection and Green Car Reports are a part of the Internet Brands Automotive Group, one of the largest collections of automotive properties on the Internet, reaching more than 23 million unique visitors each month.

All-new Kia EV9 named “Best Car to Buy 2024” by The Car Connection and Green Car Reports

"We are thrilled to have the EV9 recognized in this way by the editorial staffs of The Car Connection and Green Car Reports," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "This triple win helps put our newest flagship on the map for those wanting a world-class, three-row EV SUV centered on technology, capability, and premium amenities, at an exceptional value."

The Car Connection selected the Kia EV9 from a competitive field of new or fully redesigned models from across the industry. Each contender achieved top scores in the online publication's unique "TCC Rating" system, a 10-point methodology that evaluates vehicles across six categories: safety, comfort and utility, fuel economy, performance, technology, and styling.

"The Kia EV9 does so much so well, from its electric-car efficiency to its digital interfaces," said Marty Padgett, Editorial Director of The Car Connection, Motor Authority, and Green Car Reports. "If it looks like the future of family vehicles, that's because it is."

Simultaneously, Green Car Reports, a research and news source for sustainable mobility recognized the Kia EV9 as its "Best Car To Buy 2024." Editors made their decisions based on multiple criteria including new technologies, practicality, and impact on the environment.

"The EV9 fits families well," Padgett said. "But with its ability to serve as energy storage for the home and for the grid, it's a cutting-edge technology leader, too."

The 2024 EV9 is arriving in dealerships now2 and will be available for sale in all 50 states.

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 V2H and V2G require separately sold additional equipment, which are currently not available for purchase. May not be compatible with all devices and homes. Permits and special permissions may be required and may not be available in certain areas.

2 Limited inventory available.

