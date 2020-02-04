All-New Sanuk x Grateful Dead Collection to Drop on February 4, 2020

This next round of the collaboration was designed for all ages and features new patterns in the popular Yoga Sling 2, Furreal Classic flip flop, Donna and Vagabond Sidewalk Surfer styles, building off the inaugural collection which made its debut in April 2019. An option for kids also makes its way to the stage with the Lil' Walker style joining the lineup. The famously spirited Grateful Dead dancing bear icons are the stars of the show, rocking their high-stepping march prominently on all styles. Retail prices range from $36 to $60.

"We're pumped to release a second collection as a tribute to one of the most celebrated rock bands of all time," said Seth Pulford, Director of Marketing at Sanuk. "The visual and musical symbols that represent the Grateful Dead stand apart from every other band, and that's what we're hoping to achieve with these new patterns and colorways in classic Sanuk styles. And knowing their impact is timeless, it only made sense to create a collection for all ages."

To check out the Sanuk x Grateful Dead Collection go to www.sanuk.com starting February 4 or follow along on Instagram @sanuk #smilepassiton

About Grateful Dead:

Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture, but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day-one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, Grateful Dead had attracted the most concert goers in the history of the music business, and today remain one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music. Today, the connection is as strong as ever. The band was inducted in to the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 1994 and received a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. Their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record.

About SANUK®

Welcome to the world of Sanuk. We're an unconventional footwear brand on a mission to be the outfitter for the journey to your happy place. In 1997, we were founded with one simple goal: to make people smile....and pass it on. In the world of Sanuk, smiles are always wider…every step of the way to your happy place. For more information, visit sanuk.com or follow @sanuk #smilepassiton

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has a 40-year history of building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com .

