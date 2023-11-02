CAMDEN, N.J., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced an all-new fully redesigned vehicle will make its global debut at 9:40 a.m. PT (12:40 p.m. ET) on November 16 at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Please visit www.subaru.com/la-auto-show-reveal for more information about the upcoming event.

ALL-NEW SUBARU TO DEBUT AT THE LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Todd Hill

Manager, Product Public Relations

856.488.3234

[email protected]

Charles Ballard

Product & Technology Communications

856.488.8759

[email protected]

Aaron Cole

Product Communications

720.231.0809

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.