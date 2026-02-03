SUBARU BRZ EARNS THIRD CONSECUTIVE SPOT ON CAR AND DRIVER 2026 EDITORS' CHOICE LIST

2026 Subaru BRZ honored in Affordable Sports Cars category

New 2026 Subaru BRZ Series.Yellow debuts with exclusive "Sunrise Yellow" exterior color and matte black wheel finish

2026 Subaru BRZ available now starting at $35,860 MSRP

CAMDEN, N.J., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced the 2026 Subaru BRZ was selected by editors at Car and Driver as an Editors' Choice award winner. It's the third consecutive year that the small, lightweight sports car has been listed among the best in its segment.

To determine Editors' Choice award winners, Car and Driver expert vehicle reviewers test, rate, and rank more than 450 vehicles across 47 vehicle segments. To win, a vehicle must have earned a rating of at least 9 out of 10 stars from reviewers.

2026 Subaru BRZ Series.Yellow

"The Subaru BRZ delivers performance, balance, and superb driving dynamics at an affordable price that we're proud of," said Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "It's an honor to be recognized for the third year running by the experts at Car and Driver."

"The Editors' Choice awards are designed to help overwhelmed car shoppers by giving them a list of the best cars on the market," said Tony Quiroga, editor-in-chief of Car and Driver. "Every vehicle that earns an Editors' Choice award should be a candidate for consideration."

The 2026 Subaru BRZ is powered by a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine producing 228 horsepower, with power sent exclusively to the rear wheels for a classic sports-car feel. The BRZ is equipped with a smooth-shifting 6-speed manual transmission as standard, or with a performance-tuned 6-speed automatic transmission as an option. A TORSEN® limited-slip rear differential, Michelin® Pilot® Sport 4 summer tires, sharper throttle response, and retuned electronic power steering add to its impressive hardware.

All 2026 Subaru BRZ models are equipped with standard EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology, including cars equipped with a manual transmission. The system includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Braking, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, and Lead Vehicle Start Alert. Additionally, Blind-Spot Detection with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert enhances driver awareness and safety.

New for 2026, the Subaru BRZ Series.Yellow debuts as a limited-production trim level featuring an exclusive "Sunrise Yellow" exterior color and high-contrast yellow stitching throughout the upholstery, instrument panel, and door panels. It is limited to 350 units and will arrive later this year with a $39,360 MSRP.

More information on the Car and Driver 2026 Editor's Choice Awards can be found here.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

Aaron Cole

Product Communications Manager

856.488.3697

[email protected]

Miranda Jimenez

Product Communications Specialist

856.438.2820

[email protected]

Karley Dowdy

Product Communications Specialist

856.488.8527

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.