SUBARU OF AMERICA REPORTS JANUARY 2026 SALES

Best-ever January for Forester

CAMDEN, N.J., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 42,157 vehicle sales for January 2026, a 9.1 percent decrease. Subaru Forester, whose entire model line is now being produced at Subaru of Indiana Automotive, achieved its best January ever with 15,821 vehicles sold.

Subaru retailers understand that safety and trust matter to our customers more than ever before. Post this Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 42,157 vehicle sales for January 2026. Subaru Forester, whose entire model line is now being produced at Subaru of Indiana Automotive, achieved its best January ever with 15,821 vehicles sold.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "As we kick off 2026, Subaru retailers understand that safety and trust matter to our customers more than ever before. The award-winning Subaru Forester delivered its best January ever, and with the full model line, including Hybrid and Wilderness, now being assembled in Lafayette, Indiana, our brand is well-positioned to meet what people are looking for."

Following Forester's top-seller position in January, Crosstrek ranked second with 11,296 vehicles sold. Outback sold 8,283 vehicles as retailers worked to transition from the remaining 2025 models while more of the all-new 2026 Outback models continue to reach locations nationwide.

Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales, Subaru of America, Inc.: "January brought major winter storms that blanketed much of the country and led to temporary closures at many locations, yet Subaru retailers delivered another standout month. Their resilience and industry-leading customer service shine through no matter the conditions. With a rugged, reliable lineup spanning gas, hybrid, and fully electric vehicles, Subaru is poised for continued growth and ready to help every customer find their ideal match."

Carline Jan-26 Jan-25 % Chg Jan-26 Jan-25 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 2,817 3,113 -9.5 % 2,817 3,113 -9.5 % BRZ 238 224 6.3 % 238 224 6.3 % Crosstrek 11,296 12,625 -10.5 % 11,296 12,625 -10.5 % Forester 15,821 12,948 22.2 % 15,821 12,948 22.2 % Impreza 1,156 2,429 -52.4 % 1,156 2,429 -52.4 % Legacy 763 1,596 -52.2 % 763 1,596 -52.2 % Outback 8,283 10,794 -23.3 % 8,283 10,794 -23.3 % Solterra 572 1,052 -45.6 % 572 1,052 -45.6 % WRX 1,211 1,573 -23 % 1,211 1,573 -23 % TOTAL 42,157 46,354 -9.1 % 42,157 46,354 -9.1 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

(856) 488-8615

[email protected]

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

[email protected]

Adam Leiter

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-8668

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.