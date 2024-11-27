All Roads Lead to 2024's Los Angeles Auto Show Offering Unmatched Guest Experiences, Vehicle Debuts and Special Exhibits for Attendees of all Ages

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There is still plenty of time to experience the Los Angeles Auto Show® ! Open through Sunday, Dec. 1, including Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28), visitors of all ages can enjoy special exhibits, major attractions, hundreds of new cars on display, and a thrilling range of test ride and drive opportunities at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Car enthusiasts and shoppers are invited to touch, feel and experience all new car, SUV and truck models, spanning gas, hybrid, and electric options, all in one location from 30 premium brands including Acura, Alfa Romeo, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, Genesis, GMC, Honda, Hummer, Hyundai, INEOS, Jeep, Kia, Lucid, Nissan, Polestar, Porsche DTLA, RAM, Rivian, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, VinFast, Volkswagen and Volvo.

Test drives and rides are the best ways to test out the latest models in a safe and stress-free environment. This year's LA Auto Show offers several indoor and outdoor test track experiences across the LA Convention Center. Included in a ticket purchase:

Electric Avenue Powered By Ampure Outside South Hall: A dedicated semi-private track for attendees to experience the newest electric vehicles. Vehicles available: Cadillac LYRIQ (weekends only); Chevrolet Silverado, Blazer and Equinox; Kia EV9 GT-Line, EV6 GT and EV6 GT-Line; Lucid Air; Rivian R1T and R1S; and VinFast VF8 and VF9

Street Test Drives in Gilbert Lindsay Plaza: Get behind the wheel and test drive and ride one of the latest models on the streets of Downtown LA. Feel the pulse of the city as attendees experience the capabilities of their potential next vehicle in a no-pressure environment. Vehicles available: Chrysler Pacifica; Dodge Hornet and Durango; Fiat 500e; Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, Grand Wagoner and Wagoneer; Ram 2500 and 1500; Subaru Ascent Onyx Edition, BRZ tS, Crosstrek Sport, Crosstrek Wilderness, Forester Touring, Impreza RS, Legacy Sport, Outback Onyx Edition XT, Outback Wilderness, Solterra Touring and WRX TR; Tesla Cybertruck, Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y; Volvo XC90 T8, XC40 Recharge, EX90 and EX 30

Indoor Electric Test Tracks at Hyundai, VW and Nissan in South Hall: Test drive one of the latest Hyundai, VW and Nissan models in a one-stop hub offering immersive experiences seamlessly integrated into the automaker's displays in the South Hall of the convention center. Vehicles available indoors include: Hyundai IONIQ 5 N, IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6 and KONA Electric; Nissan ARIYA; and Volkswagen ID. Buzz

Camp Jeep and Ford Bronco Built Wild - SUV & Truck Thrill Rides in South and West Halls: Experience the thrill of the Ford Bronco and Jeep's off-road capabilities as you ride along with a professional driver tackling challenging obstacles at the Ford Bronco Built Wild featuring Bronco Badlands and Camp Jeep test rides featuring Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, Wrangler, Rubicon 392 and Wrangler Rubicon 4XE

This year's LA Auto Show offers car enthusiasts of all ages and levels of interest an experience they will never forget with the following activations:

VIP Guided Tours with an in-person automotive expert . Each tour will highlight different areas of the show geared toward Auto Enthusiasts.

. Each tour will highlight different areas of the show geared toward Auto Enthusiasts. All Roads Stage i s a hub of excitement showcasing unique automotive paths that lead to the heart of car culture in Los Angeles. MrCarSounds, known for his incredible ability to mimic car engine sounds, showcases his custom BMW E92 M3 November 27 & 28; TWR, a high-performance vehicle based on the chassis of the Jaguar XJS, will be on display Nov. 29 - Dec. 1 .

s a hub of excitement showcasing unique automotive paths that lead to the heart of car culture in Los Angeles. MrCarSounds, known for his incredible ability to mimic car engine sounds, showcases his custom BMW E92 M3 November 27 & 28; TWR, a high-performance vehicle based on the chassis of the Jaguar XJS, will be on display . West Coast Customs Experience is a supercharged display from West Coast Customs, featuring one-of-a-kind vehicles and a jaw-dropping selection of customs, lowriders, exotics, classics, cruisers, muscle cars, retrofits including the LA Auto Show debut of several coveted art cars.

is a supercharged display from West Coast Customs, featuring one-of-a-kind vehicles and a jaw-dropping selection of customs, lowriders, exotics, classics, cruisers, muscle cars, retrofits including the LA Auto Show debut of several coveted art cars. Toyota SoCal: LA Sports Stars: Toyota SoCal is bringing some of LA's top sports stars to the Los Angeles Auto Show! Visit the Toyota Display to meet Chargers player Brenden Rice on Nov. 29 from 6-7 PM and LA Kings player Anže Kopitar on Dec. 1 from 12-1 PM .

LA Sports Stars: Toyota SoCal is bringing some of LA's top sports stars to the Los Angeles Auto Show! Visit the Toyota Display to meet Chargers player on from and LA Kings player Anže Kopitar on from . Black Widow Trucks by Fox Factory (South Hall): Known for transforming trucks straight from that factory into rugged, high-performance vehicles, Black Widow Trucks combines advanced suspension technology and custom styling to create bold, off-road-ready trucks that turn heads.

Known for transforming trucks straight from that factory into rugged, high-performance vehicles, Black Widow Trucks combines advanced suspension technology and custom styling to create bold, off-road-ready trucks that turn heads. Cal Poly Pomona Formula FSE Team & Path to the Pits: Discover the innovation and passion behind automotive engineering and racing at the Cal Poly Pomona Formula SAE Team and Path to the Pits booth. Path to the Pits is a unique program that facilitates nationwide access to racing and career mentorship opportunities for young adults.

Discover the innovation and passion behind automotive engineering and racing at the Cal Poly Pomona Formula SAE Team and Path to the Pits booth. Path to the Pits is a unique program that facilitates nationwide access to racing and career mentorship opportunities for young adults. DoVE Pet Adoptions : DoVE Project is a non-profit organization created to support the end of the dog trade by focusing on humane action on the ground creating sustainable pathways into a more compassionate future.

: DoVE Project is a non-profit organization created to support the end of the dog trade by focusing on humane action on the ground creating sustainable pathways into a more compassionate future. Hyundai Interactive: Don't miss the Hyundai booth in the South Atrium to check out the Hyundai N line vehicles and take part in the Hyundai Racing Challenge and race fellow attendees.

Don't miss the Hyundai booth in the South Atrium to check out the Hyundai N line vehicles and take part in the Hyundai Racing Challenge and race fellow attendees. Nikola: Take a look at how Nikola Motors develops zero-emission trucks and energy infrastructure, specializing in hydrogen fuel cell and battery-electric technology for sustainable commercial transport.

Take a look at how Nikola Motors develops zero-emission trucks and energy infrastructure, specializing in hydrogen fuel cell and battery-electric technology for sustainable commercial transport. SPARQ: Talk to specialists on how they are establishing the Future of Automotive A.I. SPARQ by turning any vehicle in the market into an AI that car owners can directly interact with.

Talk to specialists on how they are establishing the Future of Automotive A.I. SPARQ by turning any vehicle in the market into an AI that car owners can directly interact with. Monterey Motorsports Festival Concours: This show-within-the-show will feature an amazing array of $20 million worth of luxury vehicles, exotics, classics, and supercars.

This show-within-the-show will feature an amazing array of worth of luxury vehicles, exotics, classics, and supercars. Al & Ed's Exclusive: Al & Ed's Exclusive will be showing off a selection of amazing vehicles, highlighting the latest top-of-the-line aftermarket technology - from sound systems and in-car entertainment to navigation and vehicle tracking.

Al & Ed's Exclusive will be showing off a selection of amazing vehicles, highlighting the latest top-of-the-line aftermarket technology - from sound systems and in-car entertainment to navigation and vehicle tracking. Black Classics Car Club: The club is showcasing a range of classic and vintage vehicles while also supporting the Southern California community through fundraisers, charities, and serving as role models.

The club is showcasing a range of classic and vintage vehicles while also supporting the community through fundraisers, charities, and serving as role models. Chariots: The official merchandise provider for this year's LA Auto Show. The Los Angeles -based brand has made it its mission to bring style and class to the automotive lifestyle world.

The official merchandise provider for this year's LA Auto Show. The -based brand has made it its mission to bring style and class to the automotive lifestyle world. South Bay Popups: On display are vehicles representing every aspect of Los Angeles car culture, from tricked out low riders and motorcycles to well loved street cars and vans.

On display are vehicles representing every aspect of car culture, from tricked out low riders and motorcycles to well loved street cars and vans. Digital Overdrive SIM Racing and Esports: The first official Sim Racing and Esports activation at the LA Auto Show features professional sim racing rigs, a competitive gaming arena, interactive demos, and exciting giveaways throughout the show including Next Level Racing sim racing rigs, Thrustmaster Gamepads and Controllers, and custom-built PCs.

And so much more with food trucks on weekends, plenty of activities for kids and families, celebrity and sports autograph signings, luxury ride-ons, hard-to-find collectibles and something new around every corner.

The Los Angeles Auto Show is open through Sunday, Dec. 1 including Thanksgiving Day. Operating hours are: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 11AM to 7PM; Thursday, Nov. 28, 9AM to 4PM; Friday, Nov. 29 - Saturday, Nov. 30, 9AM to 10PM; and Sunday, Dec. 1, 9AM to 6PM.

Tickets

Tickets for the Los Angeles Auto Show are on sale now and can be purchased online at laautoshow.com/tickets with a credit card or bank card. Stay up to date with the latest show news, updates, and information, follow the LA Auto Show on X , Facebook , Instagram , or LinkedIn and sign up for alerts at laautoshow.com .

About the Los Angeles Auto Show & AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show™ is recognized as one of the world's most influential automotive events. The show celebrates the enduring love that Angelenos have for their cars and offers a global platform for industry debuts, technology, and innovation.

Doors are open to the public Nov. 22 – Dec. 1 and the show runs for 10 full days, including Thanksgiving Day. It is a must-attend event for prospective car buyers, industry executives, influencers, car enthusiasts, and for families wanting to enjoy an unforgettable day out during the holiday season. Held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the city's economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the Center.

On Nov. 21, AutoMobility LA 2024 , the show's media and industry day, included a range of groundbreaking debuts and announcements, and a conference program featuring the leading minds in automotive and technology. These experts explored the most pressing industry issues in a series of presentations and panel discussions from AutoMobility LA's main stage.

