All Star Announces Brand Refresh with New Name, Redesigned Logo and Website

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Recruiting, a full-service healthcare staffing company specializing in locum tenens and permanent opportunities, unveils today its new brand identity. The organization will now be known as All Star Healthcare Solutions℠. Other changes include a redesigned logo and company website with a new domain name, www.AllStarHealthcareSolutions.com.

"At the heart of this rebrand is our desire to show more accurately who we are and what we do," says CEO Keith Shattuck. "In our industry, it is unique for a healthcare staffing company to have Locum Tenens and Permanent Staffing Divisions under the same roof, let alone working together cohesively and enthusiastically. This collaboration between our Divisions and their absolute dedication to service excellence gives our clients and clinicians the best possible experience and healthcare solutions."

The company's new website provides an overall enhanced user experience that features an easy-to-navigate job board; careers page; updated, streamlined content; and more. Moreover, it includes dedicated sections for each of All Star's audiences – physicians, advanced practitioners, healthcare facilities, its people, and potential employees – distinct locum tenens and permanent placement content and FAQs; its signature service approach; award-winning culture; and a revamped blog with searchable categories and curated archives.

"All Star Healthcare Solutions better reflects our firm's evolution since its founding," Shattuck adds. "However, our Core Values, 'All Star Cares' philosophy, 'Red Carpet' Service offering, and what we stand for remain the same."

About All Star Healthcare Solutions℠

All Star Healthcare Solutions℠ is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in permanent positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

Company Purpose Statement: The five points of All Star embody its Core Values and serve as the backbone of the company's "Red Carpet" Service offering. Its people connect quality providers to patients, supporting their clients and the community.

