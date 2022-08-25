All Star Healthcare Solutions Announces Promotions, Changes to Executive Leadership Team

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions®, a full-service healthcare staffing firm specializing in locum tenens and direct job opportunities for physicians and advanced practitioners, today announced exciting changes to its executive leadership team, including the promotion of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ken Bernstein to President. Bernstein, who had oversight of the organization's financial strategic planning and analysis, has participated in executive-level decisions for nearly a decade and has sat on the company's Partners' Board since its formation.

Additional promotions include those of Vice President, Sales Katie Escalante to Chief Sales Officer; Vice President, Finance Dianne Hunsaker to CFO; and Vice President, Operations and Technology Lee Kennedy to Chief Operating Officer. President Pat Kennedy has moved into the role of Chief Strategy Officer, and both Craig Shattuck and Matt Young continue to serve on the company's Partners' Board.

"We are positioning ourselves for the future in support of our long-term goals," said All Star's CEO Keith Shattuck. Tweet this

"Like our marketplace and our world, our organization is evolving," said CEO Keith Shattuck. "Our roster of recruiters continues to grow, and we're pleased to share we are enjoying record-breaking year-over-year fiscal performance. We are positioning ourselves for the future in support of our long-term goals, and Ken has an active role in our success. Our executive leadership team will continue to lead All Star creating security and scalability for our people, providers, patients, and clients."

"Of course, our commitment to our All Star family remains the same," added Bernstein. "They are the heart of our company and caring culture. We are dedicated to having the people, resources, and tools in place to help them flourish and continue their professional and personal growth with us for years to come."

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions is repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture and is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the U.S., delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

SOURCE All Star Healthcare Solutions