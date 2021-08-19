All Star Healthcare Solutions CFO Ken Bernstein Named Finalist in 2021 CFO Awards

"I am truly humbled and honored to be named a finalist among some of our region's finest financial executives," says Bernstein. "I am also grateful for the opportunity to help grow our company and want to thank the entire All Star family for their hard work, particularly over the past year and a half, which has allowed us to continue to develop and thrive."

"Ken has an active role in All Star's success," adds Keith Shattuck, CEO of All Star Healthcare Solutions. "We are thrilled that he has been named a 2021 CFO Awards finalist; it is well-deserved recognition of his achievements. We owe many of our company's accomplishments to his expertise, absolute dedication, and exceptional leadership, and look forward to his ongoing contributions for years to come."

The South Florida Business Journal will profile the finalists in a CFO Awards special section in its October 15 edition, following an October 14 reception at which the winners in each category will be announced. The list of finalists and special honorees can be found on the SFBJ's website.

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions℠ is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in permanent positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

