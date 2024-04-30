All Star Healthcare Solutions Earns Five National Culture Excellence Awards

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions,® a full-service healthcare staffing company specializing in locum tenens and direct-hire job opportunities for physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and certified registered nurse anesthetists, recently earned all five Top Workplaces Culture Excellence national awards: Compensation & Benefits; Innovation; Leadership; Purpose & Values; and Work-Life Flexibility.

The April 2024 Culture Excellence awards are an extension of the Top Workplaces USA awards, which All Star also received earlier this year, and are issued by Energage, an HR technology and research company.

"We are very proud of our caring, performance-driven, and fun culture, so it's extremely rewarding to be recognized for such key values in today's highly competitive business environment," said Ken Bernstein, All Star's CEO and President. "These awards are a tribute to our people and their absolute dedication. Not only do they deliver our signature 'Red Carpet' Service to our providers and clients so patients have greater access to high-caliber healthcare, but they also extend that same high level of commitment to each other and All Star's Core Values. That is at the heart of our encouraging and inclusive culture."

"Receiving recognition as a Top Workplaces award recipient is a definitive badge of distinction, underscoring a company's commitment to prioritizing people-first cultures. These workplaces exceed the highest standards," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO.

The awards are determined by a confidential, anonymous, and science-based employee engagement survey. Participating companies are measured against the industry's most comprehensive benchmarks, based on Energage's more than 18 years of culture spanning millions of employees across tens of thousands of organizations nationwide.

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions® is repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture and is one of the largest healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

