SIA Names All Star Healthcare Solutions as a "Best Staffing Firm to Work For"

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions®, a full-service healthcare staffing company specializing in locum tenens and direct-hire opportunities for physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and certified registered nurse anesthetists, was named a 2024 Best Staffing Firm to Work For in the 201–500 employees' category by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), a global research and advisory firm.

The award highlights staffing companies that empower their organization and people and were revealed yesterday at the SIA Executive Forum North America.

"It's a privilege to be acknowledged by SIA as one of the Best Staffing Firms to Work For," said All Star's CEO and President Ken Bernstein. "Knowing this prestigious distinction is a reflection of how our people view All Star makes this honor extraordinary.

"All Stars are the best and brightest. They are absolutely dedicated to our providers, clients, and each other, and we welcome every opportunity to invest in our caring, performance-driven, inclusive culture for them. We strive to implement initiatives to enrich their professional and personal opportunities as well as create a fun, encouraging culture," he added.

"SIA's Best Staffing Firms to Work For are shining examples of companies who prioritized and maximized their employee engagement as reported by their own employees," said SIA President Ursula Williams. "Congratulations to our 2024 honorees for fostering fantastic company cultures and keeping their employees excited to come to work each day."

More than 400 staffing firms sought to participate in the annual program conducted in conjunction with Quantum Workplace and sponsored by Sense. Employees of participating organizations completed an anonymous survey measuring categories such as team dynamics, personal engagement, and trust in leadership.

All winners are listed on the Best Staffing Firms to Work/Temp For website, and featured in the March/April issue of Staffing Industry Review magazine.

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions® is repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture and is one of the largest healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

