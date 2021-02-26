All Star Healthcare Solutions Named a 2021 Best Place to Work

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions, a full-service healthcare staffing company specializing in locum tenens and permanent job opportunities, has once again been selected as a Best Place to Work by the South Florida Business Journal, ranking #4 in the large-company category.

"We are honored and humbled to receive this prestigious distinction. It is a testament to our people," said Keith Shattuck, the company's CEO. "They make All Star the best place to work – in the office or from home, where we have been working for nearly the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No matter the setting, All Stars are passionate about supporting one another and providing a high-level experience for our clinicians, patients, and clients through our signature 'Red Carpet' Service. We really are a family here, united by a caring culture guided by the Core Values we share as well as our genuine affection for each other, those we serve, and our community."

All Star Healthcare Solutions is regularly recognized for its outstanding workplace environment and caring, high-performance culture.

Finalists were chosen based on the results of a confidential online survey administered to employees by Quantum Workplace. The top 45 firms, based on employees' feedback, were divided into one of three categories: small company (10 to 49 employees), medium company (50 to 99 employees), and large company (100 employees or more).

About All Star Healthcare SolutionsSM

All Star Healthcare SolutionsSM is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in permanent positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

Company Purpose Statement: The five points of All Star embody its Core Values and serve as the backbone of the company's "Red Carpet" Service offering. Its people connect quality providers to patients, supporting their clients and the community.

About the South Florida Business Journal

The South Florida Business Journal is the leading business news outlet covering Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach Counties.

