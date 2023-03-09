All Star Healthcare Solutions Named a 2023 "Best Staffing Firm to Work For"

SIA award recognizes outstanding employers in the staffing industry.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions®, a full-service healthcare staffing company specializing in locum tenens and direct-hire job opportunities, announces it has been named a "Best Staffing Firm to Work For" by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions.

The annual award acknowledges top employers that reach industry achievements by empowering their organization and people. Winners were revealed yesterday at the annual SIA Executive Forum North America held at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami, Florida. All Star was one of 13 firms recognized in the 201–500 employees' category. SIA reports a record 450 companies sought participation in this year's program.

"It's such a privilege to once again be named an SIA 'Best Staffing Firm to Work For,'" said Ken Bernstein, All Star's President. "This award acknowledges our people, who are the heart and soul of our caring, supportive, and performance-driven culture. It's their absolute dedication to serving our providers, clients, and patients, in addition to our community and each other, that has earned All Star Healthcare Solutions this important industry honor."

"Our people are our most valuable asset, and we remain committed to investing in their development and well-being. We continue to expand our efforts to cultivate a company culture that encourages collaboration, fun, and community outreach, all guided by All Star's Core Values," added Keith Shattuck, All Star's CEO.

Employees at participating organizations completed an online survey that measured key categories, focusing on specific factors, like teamwork, trust in senior leaders, feeling valued, compensation, and benefits. The survey was conducted by SIA in conjunction with Quantum Workplace. Winning companies score in the top quartile in each of the contest categories.

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions® is repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture and is one of the largest healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

