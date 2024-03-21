All Star Healthcare Solutions Receives Top Workplaces USA Honor

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions®, a full-service healthcare staffing company specializing in locum tenens and direct-hire opportunities for physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and certified registered nurse anesthetists, has been named a Top Workplace USA for 2024 in the 150–499 employee category, sponsored by USA Today and Energage.

"Being recognized as a Top Workplace in the country is an honor, especially knowing the distinction stems from our people's input," said Ken Bernstein, All Star's CEO and President. "They are what drives All Star's caring, fun, and inclusive culture. It's both impressive and humbling to see how they embrace our Core Values and are absolutely dedicated to delivering All Star's signature 'Red Carpet' Service to our providers, clients, community, and of course, each other.

"We also appreciate our people's feedback on how to further enhance our company culture," he added. "We continuously implement and enrich programs to support work/life needs, promote professional development, and create a fun and encouraging culture for our All Star family."

"A Top Workplaces award brings a company's culture strengths to the national stage, helping them differentiate in a fiercely competitive landscape," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO.

USA Today announced the Top Workplaces honorees on March 19. The national recognition program for large organizations with more than 150 employees and those that may have operations in multiple markets is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous survey administered by Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. More than 7,000 employers were invited to participate. Winners were announced in four categories: more than 2,500 employees; 1,000–2,499 employees; 500–999 employees; and 150–499 employees.

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions® is repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture and is one of the largest healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

