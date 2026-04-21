All the Love for All the Moms: Hallmark's Mother's Day Collection Showcases Lacey Chabert's Spring Designs

Greeting cards, gifts and décor offer meaningful ways to celebrate every relationship

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Mother's Day approaches, Hallmark is making it easy to celebrate the women who inspire, nurture and support us. With thoughtfully curated greeting cards, gifts, and a charming new line from the Lacey Chabert Collection, Hallmark's Mother's Day collection is designed to help people show up for every kind of mom in a lasting way.

Hallmark’s Mother’s Day collection is designed to help people show up for every kind of mom in a lasting way

"The women in my life have shaped who I am, and Mother's Day is the perfect time to honor them," said Lacey Chabert. "Building on my holiday collection, I wanted to create pieces that make every celebration feel special and personal. Whether it's hosting loved ones over a beautiful serving tray or brightening everyday moments, this collection helps say thank you in a way that feels genuine and elegant. It's about taking a moment to gather, celebrate and show the mothers we love how much they mean to us."

Whether celebrating a first-time mom, a grandmother or a close-knit group of mom friends, Hallmark's collection offers something special for every relationship.

Cards For Every Kind Of Mom Relationship

Handwritten cards remain one of the most personal ways to express love, and Hallmark's Mother's Day selection includes a wide range of styles and sentiments. Plus, stock up on meaningful messages for every mom with buy one get one 50% off greeting cards on Hallmark.com.

The Lacey Chabert Collection brings a joyful, vintage-inspired feel to Mother's Day greeting cards, featuring details like embossed bows, gold foil accents and pop-up designs. With striped patterns, scattered ribbons and delicate butterflies, Lacey's collection celebrates the beauty in all kinds of moms.

Show mom how much she is appreciated with heartfelt Mother's Day cards that deliver sweet messages of love, celebrate her impact and recognize her for all that she does. Thoughtful options include meaningful designs and faith-forward sentiments.

Bring mom joy through the gift of laughter with funny Mother's Day cards that recall childhood memories, deliver lighthearted wishes or hilariously capture the beautiful chaos of motherhood.

Honor the moms who show unconditional love to their fur babies day in and day out. Playful cards from the dog, the cat or any beloved pet capture all the slobbery kisses and joy that comes with being a pet mom.

Provide compassion to those navigating loss or difficult relationships through thoughtful cards offering support.

For additional inspiration, Hallmark's experts provide fresh ideas for crafting a personalized Mother's Day message.

Gifts That Celebrate Who She Is

Show love to all moms with Mother's Day gifts from Hallmark. From everyday essentials to Keepsake Ornaments, the collection highlights pieces for every maternal relationship and brings effortless gifting to Mother's Day celebrations.

Share family recipes as gifts that last for generations. The elegant, hardback recipe book or ceramic box keeps treasured recipes safe and organized, while these recipe cards inspire new culinary traditions. For moms who take note of everything happening in the kitchen, this memo pad will come in handy.

Give the perfect gift for each unique individual in the mom squad with the mix-and-match deal. Or, plan a girls' night out to Hallmark Stars Live for an entertaining live experience featuring Hallmark stars and behind-the-scenes entertainment.

For the moms who love pop culture and Hallmark rom-coms, create the ultimate night in with all new Hallmark original movies this May. Embrace the romance and classic Southern charm in Kentucky Roses and shop the jewelry collection inspired by the film. This must-watch movie premieres May 2, 8/7c on Hallmark Channel, with streaming available the next day on Hallmark+.

For the mom who loves Hallmark feel-good content, gift a Hallmark+ subscription. The streaming service and membership program offers exclusive Hallmark+ originals, including the all-new series Mom's the Bride hosted by Erin Cahill, Hallmark's full library of movies and series, plus shopping perks like monthly coupons, free greeting cards, unlimited ecards and more!

Complete the moment with Hallmark's gift wrap featuring pink butterflies, adorable potted plants, cheerful heart designs and bright colors that add the finishing touch to any gift.

Visit Hallmark.com for more information, locate a Hallmark Gold Crown store or sign up for Crown Rewards. As a Crown Rewards member, you can earn points on every purchase and receive exclusive savings and rewards.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and employing more than 20,000 worldwide, the company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark business designs and sells greeting cards, gifts, ornaments and gift packaging in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently-owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Hallmark Media is entertainment's leading destination for feel-good content and operates three cable networks – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mystery, and Hallmark Family. Hallmark+, launched in 2024, is our streaming service and membership program delivering the very best of Hallmark all in one place, featuring a blend of all new, exclusive original series, movies, and other feel-good content plus monthly discounts and rewards for shopping at Hallmark retail stores and at Hallmark.com. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Hallmark Cards, Inc.