Hallmark Brings Holiday Traditions to Life During Keepsake Ornament Premiere, July 11-19

Annual event releases over 250 new Keepsake Ornaments that blend storytelling, artistry and innovation

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallmark's annual Keepsake Ornament Premiere returns July 11–19, with early in-store shopping for Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Club members on July 10. The event marks the first major release of the 2026 Keepsake Ornament collection, with over 250 new ornaments available at Hallmark Gold Crown stores nationwide and on Hallmark.com.

Keepsake Ornament Premiere 2026

This year's collection pairs artistic craftsmanship with innovative design, celebrating beloved characters, stories and experiences across a wide range of ornaments. The new Supergirl ornament is a standout release from Keepsake Ornament Premiere. The ornament draws inspiration from both the classic Supergirl comic books, and the epic new DC Studios film "Supergirl", currently in theaters from Warner Bros. Pictures.

"The iconic costume and pose made such an impression on me," said Iman Zadrozny, Hallmark Keepsake Artist. "Looking at older art styles was so inspiring. It's nice to make callbacks to the comics in capturing the essence of a character. I hope fans love the iconic costuming as well."

Keepsake Ornament Premiere invites shoppers to explore series ornaments, interactive designs and new favorites across this year's collection.

To learn more about Keepsake Ornaments and to shop the new releases, visit Hallmark.com.

Traditions Old & New

From first-in-series debuts to timeless tales, Keepsake Ornaments premiering in July capture the everyday joys that define the holidays and reflect how families celebrate today.

First in Series: For collectors who value beginning a collection from the start, Stunning Santas debuts as a new first-in-series ornament this year.

Holiday Nostalgia: Designs like The Nutcracker Ballet and The Night Before Christmas draw from beloved seasonal stories and celebrate timeless holiday traditions.

Hobbies & Interests: Ornaments like O Fishmas Tree and Relaxing at the Beach add personality to holiday decorating and reflect favorite pastimes and memories.

Pop Culture Favorites

Keepsake Ornaments continue to celebrate fandoms and help consumers commemorate the year in a personal way.

60th Anniversary of the Batman TV Series: Celebrate the classic TV series with Batman™ The Classic TV Series Batcomputer Ornament. The Batcomputer was a vital piece of crimefighting equipment in the Batcave, a central hub for research, crime analysis and analyzing clues. The retro-futuristic computing console that lights up and plays dialogue from the iconic episode when Batman and Robin discover they need to upgrade their "faithful friend" with a "dual-identity bat-sensor."

Gaming: Gaming-inspired releases spotlight recognizable characters and consoles. PlayStation™ Console celebrates an iconic gaming generation with a design inspired by the original PlayStation console. It's Yoshi! adds a bright, cheerful take on one of Nintendo's most beloved characters from Super Mario™. Link gives fans of The Legend of Zelda™ a heroic ornament inspired by one of gaming's most enduring adventures.

Gaming-inspired releases spotlight recognizable characters and consoles.

Favorite Foods: Nostalgic foods-inspired designs like Lunchables Stack and Snack and Miracle Whip turn familiar food icons into playful holiday décor.

Community & Connection

Hallmark offers year-round opportunities to engage with Keepsake Ornaments.

Keepsake Ornament Club: Enrollment for the 2026 membership program remains open through July 31, while supplies last. Members receive exclusive ornaments, special offers, and early shopping access.

Hallmark's 2026 in-store artist signing events run from July 25 through Sept. 19 on select dates at select Hallmark Gold Crown stores. These events give fans the chance to meet Keepsake artists, have ornaments signed, and connect with fellow collectors. See if they'll be at a store near you at Hallmark.com.

Keepsake Ornament Debut: Fans can save the date for Hallmark's second Keepsake Ornament event of the year, Oct. 10-18, when over 150 more Keepsakes are released for purchase ahead of the holiday season. Fans can explore the 2026 Dream Book to see all 400+ Keepsake Ornaments from this year's collection.

Looking to connect with fellow Christmas enthusiasts? Discover the Hallmark Christmas Experience in Kansas City. Tickets packages are available now!

For more information about Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments or to locate a Hallmark Gold Crown Store, visit Hallmark.com.

SUPERMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC and WBEI.

BATMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC and WBEI © & ™ DC and WBEI.

© 2026 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

© Nintendo

The LUNCHABLES and MIRACLE WHIP trademarks are owned by Kraft Foods Group Brands LLC and are used under license.

© 2026 Kraft Foods Group Brands LLC

About Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments

For over 50 years, Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments have been leading innovations in the world of ornaments with a commitment to making memories. Hallmark has introduced more than 10,000 different Keepsake Ornaments and more than 100 ornament series, annual releases of ornaments that share a specific theme. Keepsake Ornaments are made in a wide array of wood, glass, metal, porcelain and handcrafted formats some including light, sound and motion. The superior craftsmanship and high quality ensure Keepsake Ornaments will become family heirlooms and cherished collectibles. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Instagram and Facebook.

About Hallmark

For more than 115 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and employing tens of thousands worldwide, the company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark business designs and sells greeting cards, gifts, ornaments and gift packaging in more than 25 languages with distribution in over 70 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of independently-owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in two countries. Hallmark Media is entertainment's leading destination for feel-good content and operates three cable networks – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mystery, and Hallmark Family. Hallmark+ is the streaming service and membership program that delivers the very best of Hallmark all in one place, featuring a distinctive blend of all new, exclusive original series, movies, and other feel-good content plus monthly discounts and rewards for shopping at Hallmark retail stores and Hallmark.com. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Hallmark Cards, Inc.