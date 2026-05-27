Hallmark's Father's Day Collection Brings Heart and Humor to Every Celebration

New greeting cards and gifts make it easy to give and show love this season

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Father's Day is June 21, and as the fourth-largest card-sending holiday in the United States, more than 72 million Father's Day cards are exchanged each year industry wide. Hallmark is marking the occasion with new greeting cards and gifts that highlight the many roles dads play in families today.

Hallmark’s Father’s Day collection makes it easy to celebrate every kind of dad with something meaningful.

"Dads have a way of making life more fun, whether it's through their steady support, their signature style or their reliably cheesy jokes," said Jen Walker, SVP of Creative at Hallmark. "Father's Day is a chance to celebrate everything that makes them one-of-a-kind, and our collection is designed to help shoppers do that in a way that feels personal."

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly half of consumers (48%) plan to purchase a gift for a dad or stepdad, with others buying for grandfathers, brothers and more. Hallmark's Father's Day line reflects those relationships with greeting cards and gifts that honor all father figures.

Shop the full Father's Day collection at Hallmark.com.

Greeting Cards for Every Father Figure

Thoughtfully written Father's Day cards offer a meaningful way to express appreciation, and with buy one get one 50% off greeting cards on Hallmark.com, it's easy to find the right message for every dad.

Share your gratitude with the men who mean so much through heartfelt cards that express love and celebrate their lasting impact.

Pay the dad jokes forward with funny cards that celebrate his one-of-a-kind sense of humor.

Show significant others they're appreciated with cards that recognize everything they do for the family, or let the little ones share sweet messages with cards made just for them to give.

Celebrate pet dads with playful cards from their furry friends, capturing the tail-wagging joy of life together.

Offer comfort and support with sympathy cards for those experiencing loss or navigating complex relationships.

For additional inspiration, turn to Hallmark's experts for tips and guidance on what to write in a Father's Day card.

Gifts That Show You Know Him

Thoughtful gifts provide a fun way to celebrate any dad's unique style, special interests and cherished fatherhood moments.

Nod to a favorite pastime with playful grilling accessories, punny mugs or lowball glasses that bring a bit of the golf course home.

Give something he'll reach for again and again. Whether his favorite title is Dad, Papa or Grandpa, baseball caps worn with pride make for great, go-to gifts.

Add a personal touch with DIY handprint aprons made just for dads who love to grill.

Add a thoughtful final touch with gift bags and wrapping paper featuring bold designs, playful prints and cheerful messages.

Visit Hallmark.com for more information, locate a Hallmark Gold Crown store or sign up for Crown Rewards or Hallmark+. As a Crown Rewards member, you can earn points on every purchase and receive exclusive savings and rewards. Hallmark+ members can enjoy access to exclusive Hallmark+ originals, Hallmark's full library of movies and series, plus shopping perks like monthly coupons, free greeting cards, unlimited ecards and more!

About Hallmark

For more than 115 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and employing tens of thousands worldwide, the company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark business designs and sells greeting cards, gifts, ornaments and gift packaging in more than 25 languages with distribution in over 70 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of independently-owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in two countries. Hallmark Media is entertainment's leading destination for feel-good content and operates three cable networks – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mystery, and Hallmark Family. Hallmark+ is the streaming service and membership program that delivers the very best of Hallmark all in one place, featuring a distinctive blend of all new, exclusive original series, movies, and other feel-good content plus monthly discounts and rewards for shopping at Hallmark retail stores and Hallmark.com. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Hallmark Cards, Inc.