All University Students Can Now Access Professional Coaching at No Cost

APUS and LifeRamp Partnership Enables ICF-Certified Coaching in Four Languages

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective immediately, all students at American Public University and American Military University have access to professional coaching at no cost.

Students interested in this service can learn more at CareerLink (under the Resources tab), or in the Student Success Center from within the ecampus site.

This expansion in services to include all students comes as part of an agreement between American Public University System (APUS) and LifeRamp, which provides integrated coaching and mentoring services that are certified by the International Coaching Federation (ICF). On their first day of taking a class, all APUS students can gain access to LifeRamp's Launch 360° coaching service in four languages (English, Spanish, French and Portuguese). Previously, these services were only available to APUS students once they neared program completion.

"We support our students at every step of the way, and we're proud to offer professional and executive coaching combined with a range of other useful services that can be instrumental in their personal and professional development," said Erika Orris, Senior Vice President, Operations, APUS. "Our services and programs are committed to helping both students and alumni accomplish their academic and personal goals."

"We are excited to expand our partnership to include all AMU and APU students," said LifeRamp Founder and CEO Michael Huckaby. "At LifeRamp, we believe everyone deserves a personal life and career coach to help them design a life of choice, not chance."

LifeRamp provides personalized, 1-1 coach-guided experiences that include strength assessment, goal planning, guidance on developing and improving skills, plus tools and methods for tracking progress. The coaching is designed to guide participants with a roadmap to overcome obstacles, plus help them achieve more meaningful lives and successful careers.

This is the latest enhancement to the University's student services, which include supplemental, professional, and executive coaching services through certified vendors and dedicated APUS staff members. APUS also offers a range of other career services, many of which are currently offered at no cost to students and alumni. This includes access to:

An AI-powered resume building platform,

An online job board built for our students and alums,

Virtual career fairs and events,

Resume reviews, career guides, and career exploration.

For more info on the University's career services, visit: https://www.apu.apus.edu/career-services/.

Students can connect with APUS career coaches by emailing [email protected] or calling 877-755-2787 (Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Eastern).

About American Public University System

American Public University System (APUS) delivers affordable, high-quality, workforce-relevant higher education. With a vibrant, diverse, and inclusive 32-year history, and over 141,000 alumni from more than 80 countries, APUS is recognized for its innovative approach to online learning¹. APUS is in the top 11% for students' return on educational investment, compared to 4,500 colleges and universities nationwide, according to the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (2022)².

APUS, which includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

¹APUS has been honored with the online Learning Consortium's Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and is a five-time recipient of the consortium's Effective Practice Award https://www.apus.edu/newsroom/awards/.

²Ranking based on 20-year net present value (NPV) https://cew.georgetown.edu/cew-reports/roi2022/.

CONTACT

Frank Tutalo

Associate Vice President, Public Relations, APUS

[email protected]

SOURCE American Public University System