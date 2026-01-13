AllCampus Expands Employer Partner Network with Southern Tennessee Regional Health System - Lawrenceburg

The new partnership provides more than 400 healthcare employees and their families with affordable access to over 1,000 discounted degree and certificate programs nationwide.

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllCampus, a leading higher education strategic partner helping top universities and employers solve their biggest academic program and workplace benefit challenges, today announced a new partnership with Southern Tennessee Regional Health System's (STRHS) Lawrenceburg and Pulaski campuses to expand educational opportunities for healthcare workers and their families. Through this collaboration, more than 400 employees across the two hospitals will gain access to the AllCampus Workplace Education Benefits Platform, an education hub offering over 1,000 discounted degree and certificate programs from top-tier universities nationwide.

As part of the partnership, STRHS Lawrenceburg and Pulaski employees and their family members will receive:

Exclusive tuition discounts across hundreds of programs.

Personalized support from Education Benefits Specialists via chat, text, email and phone.

Tools to track enrollment progress and navigate application processes.

Scholarship access and assistance with prior learning assessments.

Guidance tailored to healthcare professionals' needs, reducing administrative burden.

"Southern Tennessee Regional is making smart, meaningful investments in their people," said Joe Diamond, CEO, AllCampus. "We're honored to partner with them to expand access to education, unlock tuition savings and support healthcare workers in reaching their career goals."

This initiative closely aligns with STRHS's mission to care for its people by making professional growth accessible, affordable and sustainable.

"We're proud to offer our team members and their families access to discounted education programs through our partnership with AllCampus," said Mary Glass, Education Supervisor at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System, Lawrenceburg. "This new benefit supports their growth, aligns with our mission to care for our people and helps build a stronger workforce for the future."

With healthcare organizations facing challenges in staff retention and development, STRHS Lawrenceburg and Pulaski recognize the importance of investing in their workforce. The partnership with AllCampus strengthens employee satisfaction and retention, while also supporting long-term care delivery for the communities they serve.

To learn more about the AllCampus Workplace Platform and the degree and certificate programs offered through the platform, please visit: https://allcampus.org/.

About AllCampus

With a mission to make higher education more affordable and accessible for all students, AllCampus is a leading higher education strategic partner that helps universities evolve their academic programs and exceed the dynamic expectations of students. Universities and employers trust AllCampus to build lasting partnerships that bring high-value education to working professionals around the globe. AllCampus is a company of lifelong learners, quantitative data geeks and creative thinkers looking to make a difference through education. To learn more, follow AllCampus on LinkedIn or visit allcampus.org.

Southern Tennessee Regional Health System – Lawrenceburg

Southern Tennessee Regional Health System – Lawrenceburg is a community-focused hospital committed to delivering high-quality, compassionate healthcare to the Lawrence County region. As part of a broader regional health network, STRHS Lawrenceburg provides a full range of inpatient, outpatient, emergency, and specialty services designed to meet the evolving needs of the communities it serves. Through its partnership with AllCampus, STRHS Lawrenceburg supports the ongoing education, professional development, and career advancement of its workforce, helping team members build skills, pursue credentials, and grow within today's rapidly changing healthcare environment.

