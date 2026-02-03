Allegheny Health Network Opens First Heart Clinic in Pennsylvania Focused on Addressing Critical Health Disparities Among South Asian Patient Population

Announcement Marks an Important Milestone for the Award-Winning Cardiovascular Institute During National Heart Month

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegheny Health Network's Cardiovascular Institute is proud to announce the official opening of the state's first clinic geared at preventing heart disease and addressing critical health disparities among South Asian patient populations.

Today's announcement, a significant milestone for the nationally recognized Institute, coincides with National Heart Month and the American Heart Association's annual "Go Red for Women" awareness campaign.

The South Asian Heart Clinic will be led by board-certified cardiologists, Anita Radhikrishnan, MD, Mahathi Indaram, MD, and Indu Poornima, MD, all of whom specialize in cardiovascular disease prevention among women and diverse populations. Patients can access the clinic at AHN Peters, Wexford, and North Fayette Health + Wellness Pavilions, as well as AHN Cardiology in Monroeville (3824 Northern Pike).

"Heart disease remains the leading cause of death globally, and studies consistently demonstrate that people of South Asian descent face a uniquely elevated risk," said Dr. Indaram. "South Asians have a heart disease risk that is up to four times higher than the general population and manifests several decades earlier. Moreover, coronary artery disease can go unnoticed for several years, with the initial presentation being a fatal event such as a cardiac arrest. This is why early, thoughtful intervention with a culturally informed care team is critically important."

The AHN South Asian Heart Clinic is an initiative committed to precision prevention, cultural sensitivity, and community impact. It will focus on early detection and management of cardiovascular disease and unique risk factors that are prevalent in this population, such as insulin resistance, high triglycerides and elevated lipoprotein (a), a genetic heart disease risk factor.

While South Asians account for roughly 25% of the world's population, they disproportionately account for 60% of the world's cardiovascular disease burden, according to the National Lipid Association.

According to a report published in the American Heart Association's Circulation, South Asians are known to have at least a two-fold higher prevalence of type 2 diabetes, and a higher prevalence of impaired glucose intolerance when compared to non-Hispanic, white patient populations.

Furthermore, in a retrospective multicenter analysis published in the Journal of American College of Cardiology (DOI: 10.1016/j.jacadv.2024.101349), researchers from Baylor Scott & White Health system looked at South Asian patients over 18 years, with at least one clinical encounter within the health system. Of more than 31,000 patients, 43% had hyperlipidemia, 22.2% had hypertension and 15.5% had Type 2 diabetes. In addition, 10.5% of those evaluated screened positive for cardiovascular disease or were genetically predisposed.

Lifestyle factors — such as diets high in refined carbohydrates, and lower levels of physical activity — as well as metabolic differences are among the reasons mortality and morbidity rates within this population are disproportionately higher as well.

More specifically, these patients may appear thin and not meet BMI criteria for obesity but have higher rates of abdominal obesity which leads to a higher risk profile, said Dr. Indaram.

"We understand that a 'one-size-fits-all' approach to heart health doesn't work. Our new center is designed to provide tailored prevention and screening strategies that consider the specific genetic, lifestyle, and dietary factors of the South Asian community," said Dr. Radhakrishnan.

The majority of South Asians in the United States are of Asian Indian origin.

Locally, Allegheny County's fastest-growing ethnic community between 2010 and 2022 was the Asian American (non-Hispanic) population, with its census increasing from 34,783 in 2010 to 55,439 in 2022 — a growth of more than 20,000 people.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's South Asian community has grown steadily since the 1970s, with Indian and Pakistani populations in Monroeville, Penn Hills and Green Tree areas being joined more recently by Nepali, Bangladeshi and Bhutanese populations in the city's South Hills communities.

There is growing evidence to support tailored clinical programs for this patient population, geared toward cardiovascular disease detection, prevention, and management.

Services offered at the South Asian Heart Center include advanced biomarker testing (Lp(a), ApoB, non-HDL), genetic testing; coronary calcium scoring and metabolic assessment; culturally specific nutrition coaching and lifestyle guidance; collaborative endocrinology support for diabetes and metabolic health and heart registry and outcomes tracking to continually improve care and understanding.

Patients who should be referred to the South Asian Heart Center include individuals of South Asian descent (those from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, or Maldives) who are exhibiting cardiovascular symptoms, have a family history of early or premature heart disease and/or have been previously diagnosed with diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, metabolic syndrome, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or gestational diabetes.

"As we recognize National Heart Month, AHN reaffirms its commitment to providing equitable and specialized care for all communities," said Dr. Poornima. "The South Asian Heart Clinic represents a significant step forward in addressing critical health disparities and improving cardiovascular outcomes for this growing population. It's just good medicine."

Earlier this year, AHN's flagship facility, Allegheny General Hospital, was recognized as one of America's 50 best hospitals for cardiac surgery, and one of the country's top 100 for cardiac care and coronary intervention by Healthgrades Specialty Excellence Care awards.

In 2025, AGH was also designated as a Mitral Valve Repair Reference Center from the Mitral Foundation, making it one of just 25 facilities who have earned this title nationwide for superior clinical outcomes. In the same year, nine AHN hospitals were also recognized by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association for the high quality of their heart failure, atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease and stroke care programs.

To make an appointment with the clinic, call 724-260-7400 and select Option '1.' To make an appointment with the broader AHN Cardiovascular Institute, call 412-DOCTORS or visit ahn.org.

