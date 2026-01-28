Allegheny Health Network's 'Alcohol Bridge Clinic' Transforms Treatment of Alcohol-Associated Liver Disease

Multidisciplinary clinic shows early success in helping patients achieve sobriety and reduced health care utilization since launching one year ago

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegheny Health Network (AHN)'s innovative 'Alcohol Bridge Clinic' has demonstrated remarkable success since launching last fall, improving sobriety for patients with liver disease and alcohol use disorder (AUD), and significantly reducing related hospitalizations. The clinic, which integrates transplant hepatology and addiction medicine, is designed to improve outcomes for patients suffering from Alcohol-Associated Liver Disease (ALD).

'ALD' refers to a group of liver diseases caused or worsened by excessive alcohol consumption. Various treatments may be used depending on the acuity of the disease, with the most severe cases requiring liver transplant. While lifelong abstinence is recommended to prevent liver damage from progressing, many patients often struggle to stop drinking.

Traditionally, ALD has been treated primarily by hepatologists, but growing evidence suggests that a multidisciplinary approach, concurrently addressing AUD, leads to superior patient outcomes. The AHN Alcohol Bridge Clinic brings together hepatology and addiction medicine to meet this critical need.

Since launching last year, the clinic has provided care for dozens of patients. AHN hepatologist and gastroenterologist Nabeeha Mohy-ud-din, MD, recently presented outcomes data collected among 32 of the clinic's patients at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases' annual meeting.

Among the findings, 85 percent of patients reported no or decreased alcohol use at the six-month follow-up, with many prescribed medications for AUD. The clinic also reduced hospitalizations by a remarkable 89 percent during the follow-up period. Prior to entering the clinic, 60 percent of patients had been hospitalized within 30 days, and 84 percent had an average of three emergency department visits in the prior year. After receiving care at the clinic, only two patients required hospitalization.

"Alcohol associated liver disease cannot be successfully treated without addressing alcohol use disorder," said Dr. Nabeeha Mohy-ud-din. "Our integrated approach, combining expert liver care with dedicated addiction medicine, is proving to be a highly effective model for addressing the complex challenges of ALD."

The clinic is the first of its kind in Western Pennsylvania. While currently based at AHN's Federal North outpatient facility, clinicians hope to progressively expand the clinic's services across AHN's footprint.

"We are incredibly proud of the positive impact the Alcohol Bridge Clinic has had on our patients' lives, leading to the more sustainable and meaningful recovery they deserve," said Mark Guy, MD, AHN addiction medicine.

About Allegheny Health Network

Allegheny Health Network, a Highmark Health company, is an integrated health care delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The network is composed of 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, an employed physician organization, home- and community-based health services, a research institute, and a group purchasing organization. AHN provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, cardiovascular disease, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes and more. AHN employs approximately 23,000 people, has more than 2,500 physicians on its medical staff. To learn more, visit www.ahn.org.

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network