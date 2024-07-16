Allegiance Financial Group Partners with Integrity to Expand Technology and Resources Centered on Serving Consumers

"Integrity's mission is to revolutionize all aspects of insurance and financial services through impactful partnerships, world-class products and dedicated leaders," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Michael has proved he is a dynamic individual who turns challenges into growth opportunities and comes back even stronger — traits he continually cultivates within his rapidly growing team. With Integrity, the Allegiance team gains proven, efficient ways to connect with consumers through a streamlined workflow for agents. Integrity's extensive national presence provides the infrastructure that agencies like Allegiance need to experience accelerated growth and thrive as an industry leader. We're thrilled that Michael and his team are joining us in our mission to serve Americans through transformative solutions and expanded choices to improve the life, health and wealth of families!"

With a strong track record of company growth, Allegiance Financial Group is well-positioned to utilize Integrity's innovative Suite of Solutions. Since its founding in 2015, Allegiance Financial Group has been dedicated to helping consumers elevate their legacies by offering life and final expense insurance, as well as annuity products. The agency's unique focus on mentorship creates a rewarding atmosphere of teamwork, resilience and support that helps agents build successful careers centered on delivering exceptional client service.

"I'm so excited to partner with an organization that is raising the standard of customer interactions across the industry," shared Michael Pfeil, President of Allegiance Financial Group. "Integrity provides powerful systems and resources to our agents, making it easier for them to offer the best options to the beneficiaries we serve. LeadCENTER has helped our agents improve productivity and remain focused and energized. Legacy Safeguard® has enhanced the workflow and offerings for agents so they can create personalized plans for each client's needs. I'm also impressed with the opportunities Integrity offers to connect with other partners and create more holistic life, health and wealth solutions together. I can't wait for Allegiance's continued growth and I'm so energized for our future with Integrity!"

"Michael brings a strong background in technology and sales, which has helped his team stay innovative and nimble," explained Shawn Meaike, Managing Partner at Integrity. "He strives to provide the best experience possible for his clients by ensuring his agents have access to the industry's leading technology and strongest products. This partnership unlocks the next level of growth for the Allegiance Financial Group team by equipping them with the support and resources that only a national leader like Integrity can offer. We are delighted to welcome him to the Integrity team and look forward to his contributions and perspective that will further strengthen our platform."

Integrity's end-to-end platform of systems, products and services is built to help agents expand their offerings and deepen consumer relationships. Integrity's Suite of Solutions includes LeadCENTER, which provides instantaneous, actionable leads across all demographics, and LifeCENTER, a streamlined client enrollment and relationship management platform. In addition, Integrity agents have access to Legacy Safeguard®, a proprietary, turnkey service that holistically incorporates legacy planning, estate planning and end-of-life planning. All Integrity partners maximize their capacity to serve by leveraging Integrity's world-class advertising and marketing capabilities, strategic leadership guidance and ongoing innovation.

Further enhancing these solutions is the chance to connect with trailblazing financial services and insurance leaders across Integrity's expansive network of partners. These industry leaders and icons are united in developing solutions that better protect the life, health and wealth of American families. Their collaboration has resulted in revolutionary technology and groundbreaking initiatives that facilitate holistic solutions designed to help all Americans plan for their futures.

For more information about Allegiance Financial Group's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/Allegiance.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Allegiance Financial Group

Founded in 2015 and based in Bel Air, Maryland, Allegiance Financial Group has established itself as a strong and rapidly growing leader in the insurance market. Specializing in indexed universal life (IUL), mortgage protection and annuities, the agency supports thousands of clients annually and places millions in annual premiums. With a large network of agents nationwide, Allegiance Financial Group is dedicated to uplifting the careers of its agents through superior training, competitive compensation and cutting-edge lead generation techniques.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC