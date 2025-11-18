Allegiant Adds 30 New Nonstop Routes, Entering Four New Markets

The airline is launching service to La Crosse, Wis., Trenton, N.J., Columbia, Mo., and Philadelphia, broadening its network for travelers

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced 30 new nonstop routes connecting 35 cities across the country, including four new markets. To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $39.*

The airline will now serve leisure travelers planning their vacation travel through the following cities and airports:

La Crosse, Wisconsin via La Crosse Regional Airport (LSE)

via Philadelphia, Pennsylvania via Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)

via Trenton, New Jersey via Trenton-Mercer Airport (TTN)

via Columbia, Missouri via Columbia Regional Airport (COU)

The new routes, launching in the first half of 2026, will provide convenient, nonstop service between these cities and expand Allegiant's growing presence in popular leisure destinations. The airline is known for connecting small to mid-size cities to popular destinations. As more travelers seek value-driven travel options, Allegiant remains dedicated to making dream vacations possible with budget-friendly fares and excellent customer service.

"We're thrilled to continue Allegiant's growth by adding these new routes," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's chief commercial officer. "Our mission has always been to connect travelers to world-class destinations at an affordable price. These additions provide convenient options for leisure travelers and reflect our commitment to expanding service where demand is strong. As we grow, we remain focused on delivering the most value to our customers."

The new routes between La Crosse, Wisconsin via La Crosse Regional Airport (LSE) and the following cities include:

Mesa, Arizona via Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) beginning February 6, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $69.*

beginning February 6, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $69.* Sanford, Florida via Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) beginning May 21, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $69.*

The new routes between Philadelphia, Pennsylvania via Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and the following cities include:

Des Moines, Iowa via Des Moines International Airport (DSM) beginning May 21, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

beginning May 21, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $49.* Knoxville, Tennessee via McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) beginning May 21, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

beginning May 21, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $49.* Grand Rapids, Michigan via Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) beginning May 22, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

The new routes between Trenton, New Jersey via Trenton-Mercer Airport (TTN) and the following cities include:

Fort Lauderdale, Florida via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) beginning February 19, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

beginning February 19, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $49.* Punta Gorda, Florida via Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) beginning February 20, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

beginning February 20, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $49.* St. Pete–Clearwater, Florida via St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport (PIE) beginning February 20, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

The new routes between Columbia, Missouri via Columbia Regional Airport (COU) and the following cities include:

Sanford, Florida via Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) beginning June 3, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

beginning June 3, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $59.* Destin, Florida via Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) beginning June 5, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

The new routes between Fort Lauderdale, Florida via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and the following cities include:

Chicago, Illinois via Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD) beginning February 12, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $69.*

beginning February 12, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $69.* Rochester, New York via Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) beginning February 12, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $69.*

beginning February 12, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $69.* Albany, New York via Albany International Airport (ALB) beginning February 13, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $69.*

The new routes between Gulf Shores, Alabama via Gulf Shores International Airport (GUF) and the following cities include:

Omaha, Nebraska via Eppley Airfield (OMA) beginning May 21, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

beginning May 21, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $59.* Huntsville, Alabama via Huntsville International Airport (HSV) beginning May 21, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $39.*

beginning May 21, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $39.* Oklahoma City, Oklahoma via Will Rogers International Airport (OKC) beginning May 22, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

beginning May 22, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $49.* Louisville, Kentucky via Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) beginning May 22, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

beginning May 22, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $49.* Springfield, Missouri via Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF) beginning May 22, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

The new routes between Burbank, California via Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and the following cities include:

Des Moines, Iowa via Des Moines International Airport (DSM) beginning May 22, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $69.*

beginning May 22, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $69.* Indianapolis, Indiana via Indianapolis International Airport (IND) beginning May 22, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $79.*

The new routes between Santa Ana, California via John Wayne Airport (SNA) and the following cities include:

Mesa, Arizona via Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) beginning February 12, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $39.*

beginning February 12, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $39.* Pasco, Washington via Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) beginning February 12, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

beginning February 12, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $59.* Appleton, Wisconsin via Appleton International Airport (ATW) beginning May 20, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $79.*

beginning May 20, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $79.* Grand Rapids, Michigan via Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) beginning May 20, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $79.*

beginning May 20, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $79.* Cincinnati, Ohio via Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) beginning May 21, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $79.*

The new routes between Myrtle Beach, South Carolina via Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) and the following cities include:

Elmira, New York via Elmira Corning Regional Airport (ELM) beginning May 22, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

beginning May 22, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $49.* Dayton, Ohio via Dayton International Airport (DAY) beginning May 22, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

The new route between Bloomington, Illinois via Central Illinois Regional Airport at Bloomington-Normal (BMI) and Mesa, Arizona via Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) begins February 13, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $69.*

The new route between Key West, Florida via Key West International Airport (EYW) and Columbus, Ohio via Rickenbacker International Airport (LCK) begins May 21, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

The new route between Denver, Colorado via Denver International Airport (DEN) and Destin, Florida via Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) begins May 21, 2026 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

A hallmark of Allegiant's leisure-focused business model is its network of all-nonstop flights, making air travel more seamless and accessible. Passengers spend less time at the airport and more time enjoying their vacation.

Tickets for all newly announced routes are now available. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Nov. 19, 2025 for travel by Aug. 18, 2026. Prices displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.

Allegiant – Together We Fly™

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Media Contact

Phone: 702-800-2020

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company