Allegiant Introduces Altus Sol: A First-of-Its-Kind Wine Crafted for an Elevated Experience at 30,000 Feet

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is raising a toast to their customers with the launch of Altus Sol, a custom-crafted wine developed in partnership with Sonoma Bespoke, a Napa-based winemaker. Allegiant becomes the first airline to introduce a wine designed from the ground up, elevating the inflight experience.

And this is no ordinary wine; Altus Sol has been specially crafted to drink at high altitudes.

At 30,000 feet, even some of the best wines can lose their sparkle. Cabin pressure and dry air dull the senses, suppressing sweetness and muting aromas, according to Dr. Robert Pellegrino, postdoctoral fellow at Monell Chemical Senses Center. Napa's expert winemakers created Altus Sol to counteract these effects, offering passengers a wine that tastes great on the ground, and even better in the sky.

"We're always looking for ways to make leisure travel more memorable," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's Chief Commercial Officer. "Altus Sol is designed to add a special touch to the journey and set the tone for a great vacation."

To perfect the blend, Allegiant and Sonoma Bespoke took to the skies on a special flight where airline and winery representatives conducted tasting sessions. The collaboration produced two standout wines: a Cabernet Sauvignon with extra notes of cigar-box aromas, and a crisp, fruit-forward Pinot Grigio. Both are earning early praise, with the Cabernet rated a 93 and the Pinot Grigio rated a 92 by renowned wine critic Jonathan Cristaldi.

This marks a first-of-its-kind partnership for both Allegiant and Sonoma Bespoke. Unlike traditional airline wine programs that select from existing bottles, Altus Sol was built from scratch. Sonoma Bespoke Chairman Donny Sebastiani explained, "We selected lots that are perfumy and aromatic, and grapes with natural sweetness to balance the sensory changes at altitude."

From the vineyards to the skies, every element was crafted specifically to enhance how passengers experience flavor at high altitude, he added.

Allegiant also took careful consideration when imagining the 187mL bottle. The name Altus Sol, Latin for "high sun," pays homage to the sunburst on Allegiant's aircraft tail and the golden light seen from an airplane window. The bottle design features a sun motif in gold foil and textured labels that evoke the artisanal care behind the wine. The Cabernet label is a rich navy, while the Pinot Grigio features a warm parchment tone symbolizing the passage from day into night.

This collaboration marks a new chapter in airline hospitality. Altus Sol is now exclusively available onboard Allegiant flights. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

