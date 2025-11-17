ALLEGIANT AIR PILOTS TO PICKET NATIONWIDE

News provided byTeamsters Local 2118
Nov 17, 2025, 13:00 ET
Teamsters Demand Fair Contract Covering 1,400 Workers Across the Country
LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Air pilots, represented by Teamsters Local 2118, will hold a nationwide picket on Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. local time to demand a fair contract and an end to ongoing negotiation delays. More than 1,400 pilots at Allegiant across 22 airport bases are coming together as the company continues to ask for concessions while investing in everything except their dedicated pilots. By failing to offer a fair contract, Allegiant is losing talented and experienced pilots to competitor airlines and jeopardizing local routes. Teamsters pilots are simply asking to be respected and fairly compensated for the work they do every day and are picketing to remind the company that without pilots, their planes don't fly.
WHAT:
Allegiant Air Teamsters Informational Picket
WHEN:
Tuesday, Nov. 18
10 a.m. Local
WHO:
Allegiant Air Teamsters Pilots
VISUALS:
Teamsters Allegiant pilots picketing and holding signs that say "Allegiant Air: Bad
Bets in Vegas, Bad Bets in Management" and "Allegiant Management Wastes
Millions, Pilots Still Waiting"
CINCINNATI
DES MOINES
FLINT
Address:
Address:
Address:
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Intl. Airport
3087 Terminal Dr, Hebron, KY 41048
Des Moines Intl. Airport
5800 Fleur Dr, Des Moines, IA 50321
Bishop Intl. Airport
3425 Bristol Rd, Flint,
MI 48507
On-site Contact:
On-site Contact:
On-site Contact:
Damian Scozarri
(513) 594-6941
Tyler Heavey
(913) 488-9706
Andrew Kakos
(937) 733-8689
GRAND RAPIDS
INDIANAPLOIS
Address:
Address:
Gerald R. Ford Intl. Airport
5500 44th St SE, Grand Rapids,
MI 49512
Indianapolis Intl. Airport
7801 Col H Weir Cook Mem Dr, Indianapolis,
IN 46241
On-site Contact:
On-site Contact:
Alex Fontaine
(989) 941-1510
David White
(352) 303-614
