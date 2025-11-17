ALLEGIANT AIR PILOTS TO PICKET NATIONWIDE

Teamsters Demand Fair Contract Covering 1,400 Workers Across the Country

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Air pilots, represented by Teamsters Local 2118, will hold a nationwide picket on Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. local time to demand a fair contract and an end to ongoing negotiation delays. More than 1,400 pilots at Allegiant across 22 airport bases are coming together as the company continues to ask for concessions while investing in everything except their dedicated pilots. By failing to offer a fair contract, Allegiant is losing talented and experienced pilots to competitor airlines and jeopardizing local routes. Teamsters pilots are simply asking to be respected and fairly compensated for the work they do every day and are picketing to remind the company that without pilots, their planes don't fly.

WHAT: Allegiant Air Teamsters Informational Picket



WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 18

10 a.m. Local



WHO: Allegiant Air Teamsters Pilots



VISUALS: Teamsters Allegiant pilots picketing and holding signs that say "Allegiant Air: Bad

Bets in Vegas, Bad Bets in Management" and "Allegiant Management Wastes

Millions, Pilots Still Waiting"

CINCINNATI DES MOINES FLINT Address: Address: Address: Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Intl. Airport 3087 Terminal Dr, Hebron, KY 41048 Des Moines Intl. Airport 5800 Fleur Dr, Des Moines, IA 50321 Bishop Intl. Airport 3425 Bristol Rd, Flint, MI 48507





On-site Contact: On-site Contact: On-site Contact: Damian Scozarri (513) 594-6941 Tyler Heavey (913) 488-9706 Andrew Kakos (937) 733-8689

GRAND RAPIDS INDIANAPLOIS Address: Address: Gerald R. Ford Intl. Airport 5500 44th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512 Indianapolis Intl. Airport 7801 Col H Weir Cook Mem Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46241



On-site Contact: On-site Contact: Alex Fontaine (989) 941-1510 David White (352) 303-614

