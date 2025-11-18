/R E P E A T -- ALLEGIANT AIR PILOTS TO PICKET NATIONWIDE

Teamsters Demand Fair Contract Covering 1,400 Workers Across the Country

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Air pilots, represented by Teamsters Local 2118, will hold a nationwide picket on Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. local time to demand a fair contract and an end to ongoing negotiation delays. More than 1,400 pilots at Allegiant across 22 airport bases are coming together as the company continues to ask for concessions while investing in everything except their dedicated pilots. By failing to offer a fair contract, Allegiant is losing talented and experienced pilots to competitor airlines and jeopardizing local routes. Teamsters pilots are simply asking to be respected and fairly compensated for the work they do every day and are picketing to remind the company that without pilots, their planes don't fly.

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 18

VISUALS: Teamsters Allegiant pilots picketing and holding signs that say "Allegiant Air: Bad

Bets in Vegas, Bad Bets in Management" and "Allegiant Management Wastes

Millions, Pilots Still Waiting"

LAS VEGAS PROVO PHOENIX Address: Address: Address: Allegiant Headquarters 1201 North Town Center

Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Provo Municipal Airport 1331 Sky Wy, Provo, UT 84601 Mesa Gateway Airport 5913 S Sossaman Rd, Mesa, AZ 85212





On-site Contact: On-site Contact: On-site Contact: Kyle Scott (701) 610-3112 Noah Nilsson (801) 709-3199 Issam Merei (480) 431-3122

SEATTLE Address: Bellingham Intl. Airport 4223 Mitchell Way,

Bellingham, WA 98226

On-site Contact: Mark Miller (207) 939-3201

