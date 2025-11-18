TEAMSTERS PILOTS AT ALLEGIANT AIR PICKET NATIONWIDE

Company's Delays Put 1,400 Experienced Pilots and Local Routes at Risk

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Air pilots represented by Teamsters Local 2118 held a coordinated, nationwide informational picket today at all 22 crew bases nationwide, calling on the company to agree to a contract that values their contributions and provides industry-standard compensation.

Today's action comes as Allegiant continues to pour millions of dollars into failed resorts, stadium deals, and entertainment ventures, all while seeking unacceptable quality-of-life concessions at the bargaining table — including proposals that undermine seniority, weaken scheduling protections, and leave Allegiant pilots up to 50 percent below their peers in compensation.

"Allegiant executives have spent years throwing away money on one failed venture after another while the pilots who keep this airline flying still don't have the respect they deserve," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "The company is clinging to concessionary demands, delaying progress, and gambling with the future of an airline built on the hard work of its pilots. Allegiant needs to abandon these reckless priorities and return to the table with a serious proposal that reflects industry standards."

"Management has shown us exactly who they are — and today pilots across the nation showed them who we are," said Captain Aaron Adrian, Chair of the Strategic Preparedness Committee at Local 2118. "We are unified, we are prepared, and we are done waiting. The time for excuses is over. We need a fair contract now."

Allegiant pilots have voted by 97 percent to authorize a strike and delivered a decisive vote of no confidence in the company's senior leadership and board of directors. The continued delay is already pushing experienced pilots to competitors, threatening Allegiant's ability to retain crews, maintain reliability, and protect essential service to communities across the country.

Teamsters Local 2118 represents 1,400 hardworking Allegiant Air pilots nationwide. For more information, go to apa2118.org .

