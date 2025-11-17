ALLEGIANT AIR PILOTS TO PICKET NATIONWIDE

Teamsters Demand Fair Contract Covering 1,400 Workers Across the Country

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Air pilots, represented by Teamsters Local 2118, will hold a nationwide picket on Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. local time to demand a fair contract and an end to ongoing negotiation delays. More than 1,400 pilots at Allegiant across 22 airport bases are coming together as the company continues to ask for concessions while investing in everything except their dedicated pilots. By failing to offer a fair contract, Allegiant is losing talented and experienced pilots to competitor airlines and jeopardizing local routes. Teamsters pilots are simply asking to be respected and fairly compensated for the work they do every day and are picketing to remind the company that without pilots, their planes don't fly.

WHAT:

Allegiant Air Teamsters Informational Picket



WHEN:

Tuesday, Nov. 18


10 a.m. Local   



WHO:

 Allegiant Air Teamsters Pilots



VISUALS:

Teamsters Allegiant pilots picketing and holding signs that say "Allegiant Air: Bad


Bets in Vegas, Bad Bets in Management" and "Allegiant Management Wastes


Millions, Pilots Still Waiting"

ORLANDO

SARASOTA

FORT LAUDERDALE

Address:

Address:

Address:

Orlando Sanford Intl. Airport

 

8100 Red Cleveland Blvd, Sanford, FL, 32773

Sarasota-Bradenton Intl. Airport

 

600 Airport Circle, Sarasota, FL 34243

Fort Lauderdale Airport

 

100 Terminal Dr, Fort Lauderdale,

FL 33315




On-site Contact:

On-site Contact:

On-site Contact:

Mike Richards

(407) 516-2016

Pat Lancaster

(386) 235-4451

Brad Dugan

(832) 472-1170

PUNTA GORDA

ST PETE

DESTIN

Address:

Address:

Address:

Punta Gorda Airport

 

28000 Airport Rd, Punta Gorda, FL 33982

St Pete Clearwater Airport

 

14700 Terminal Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33762

Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport

 

1701 FL-85, Elgin AFB,

FL 32542




On-site Contact:

On-site Contact:

On-site Contact:

Aaron Adrian

(219) 210-1716

Greg Hedge

(727) 385-3159

Scott Musser

(509) 844-4346

Contact:
 Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279
[email protected]

