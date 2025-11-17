ALLEGIANT AIR PILOTS TO PICKET NATIONWIDE

Teamsters Demand Fair Contract Covering 1,400 Workers Across the Country

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Air pilots, represented by Teamsters Local 2118, will hold a nationwide picket on Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. local time to demand a fair contract and an end to ongoing negotiation delays. More than 1,400 pilots at Allegiant across 22 airport bases are coming together as the company continues to ask for concessions while investing in everything except their dedicated pilots. By failing to offer a fair contract, Allegiant is losing talented and experienced pilots to competitor airlines and jeopardizing local routes. Teamsters pilots are simply asking to be respected and fairly compensated for the work they do every day and are picketing to remind the company that without pilots, their planes don't fly.

WHAT: Allegiant Air Teamsters Informational Picket



WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 18

10 a.m. Local



WHO: Allegiant Air Teamsters Pilots



VISUALS: Teamsters Allegiant pilots picketing and holding signs that say "Allegiant Air: Bad

Bets in Vegas, Bad Bets in Management" and "Allegiant Management Wastes

Millions, Pilots Still Waiting"

ALLENTOWN ASHEVILLE KNOXVILLE Address: Address: Address: Leigh Valley Intl. Airport 3311 Airport Rd, Allentown, PA 18109 Asheville Regional Airport 61 Terminal Dr, Fletcher, NC 28732 McGhee Tyson Airport 2055 Alcoa Hwy, Alcoa, TN 37701





On-site Contact: On-site Contact: On-site Contact: AJ Pennartz (602) 919-8277 Jesse Peek (480) 415-9516 Keyan Paglialunga (330) 904-0289

NASHVILLE PITTSBURGH SAVANNAH Address: Address: Address: Nashville Intl. Airport 1 Terminal Dr, Nashville, TN 37214 Pittsburgh Intl. Airport 1000 Airport Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15231 Savannah/Hilton Head Intl. Airport 436 Airways Ave, Savannah, GA 31408





On-site Contact: On-site Contact: On-site Contact: Owen Hatchet (615) 403-7133 William Fierman (570) 855-2936 Chris Black (843) 368-7624

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 2118