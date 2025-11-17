ALLEGIANT AIR PILOTS TO PICKET NATIONWIDE

Teamsters Local 2118

Nov 17, 2025, 12:00 ET

Teamsters Demand Fair Contract Covering 1,400 Workers Across the Country

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Air pilots, represented by Teamsters Local 2118, will hold a nationwide picket on Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. local time to demand a fair contract and an end to ongoing negotiation delays. More than 1,400 pilots at Allegiant across 22 airport bases are coming together as the company continues to ask for concessions while investing in everything except their dedicated pilots. By failing to offer a fair contract, Allegiant is losing talented and experienced pilots to competitor airlines and jeopardizing local routes. Teamsters pilots are simply asking to be respected and fairly compensated for the work they do every day and are picketing to remind the company that without pilots, their planes don't fly.

WHAT:

Allegiant Air Teamsters Informational Picket



WHEN:

Tuesday, Nov. 18


10 a.m. Local   



WHO:

Allegiant Air Teamsters Pilots



VISUALS:

Teamsters Allegiant pilots picketing and holding signs that say "Allegiant Air: Bad


Bets in Vegas, Bad Bets in Management" and "Allegiant Management Wastes


Millions, Pilots Still Waiting"

ALLENTOWN

ASHEVILLE

KNOXVILLE

Address:

Address:

Address:

Leigh Valley Intl. Airport

 

3311 Airport Rd,

Allentown, PA 18109

Asheville Regional Airport

 

61 Terminal Dr,

Fletcher, NC 28732

McGhee Tyson Airport

 

2055 Alcoa Hwy,

Alcoa, TN 37701




On-site Contact:

On-site Contact:

On-site Contact:

AJ Pennartz

(602) 919-8277

Jesse Peek

(480) 415-9516

Keyan Paglialunga

(330) 904-0289

NASHVILLE

PITTSBURGH

SAVANNAH

Address:

Address:

Address:

Nashville Intl. Airport

 

1 Terminal Dr,

Nashville, TN 37214

Pittsburgh Intl. Airport

 

1000 Airport Blvd,

Pittsburgh, PA 15231

Savannah/Hilton Head Intl. Airport

 

436 Airways Ave,

Savannah, GA 31408




On-site Contact:

On-site Contact:

On-site Contact:

Owen Hatchet

(615) 403-7133

William Fierman

(570) 855-2936

Chris Black

(843) 368-7624

Contact:
 Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 2118

ALLEGIANT AIR PILOTS TO PICKET NATIONWIDE

