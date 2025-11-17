ALLEGIANT AIR PILOTS TO PICKET NATIONWIDE

Teamsters Demand Fair Contract Covering 1,400 Workers Across the Country

APPLETON, Wis., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Air pilots, represented by Teamsters Local 2118, will hold a nationwide picket on Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. local time to demand a fair contract and an end to ongoing negotiation delays. More than 1,400 pilots at Allegiant across 22 airport bases are coming together as the company continues to ask for concessions while investing in everything except their dedicated pilots. By failing to offer a fair contract, Allegiant is losing talented and experienced pilots to competitor airlines and jeopardizing local routes. Teamsters pilots are simply asking to be respected and fairly compensated for the work they do every day and are picketing to remind the company that without pilots, their planes don't fly.

WHAT: Allegiant Air Teamsters Informational Picket



WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 18

11 a.m. Local



WHO: Allegiant Air Teamsters Pilots



WHERE: Appleton International Airport

W6390 Challenger Dr

Appleton, WI 54914



VISUALS: Teamsters Allegiant pilots picketing and holding signs that say "Allegiant Air: Bad

Bets in Vegas, Bad Bets in Management" and "Allegiant Management Wastes

Millions, Pilots Still Waiting"

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

On-site Contact:

Dean Rodgers, (845) 558-0626

SOURCE Teamsters Local 2118