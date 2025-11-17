ALLEGIANT AIR PILOTS TO PICKET NATIONWIDE

News provided by

Teamsters Local 2118

Nov 17, 2025, 15:00 ET

Teamsters Demand Fair Contract Covering 1,400 Workers Across the Country

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Air pilots, represented by Teamsters Local 2118, will hold a nationwide picket on Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. local time to demand a fair contract and an end to ongoing negotiation delays. More than 1,400 pilots at Allegiant across 22 airport bases are coming together as the company continues to ask for concessions while investing in everything except their dedicated pilots. By failing to offer a fair contract, Allegiant is losing talented and experienced pilots to competitor airlines and jeopardizing local routes. Teamsters pilots are simply asking to be respected and fairly compensated for the work they do every day and are picketing to remind the company that without pilots, their planes don't fly.

WHAT:

Allegiant Air Teamsters Informational Picket



WHEN:

Tuesday, Nov. 18


10 a.m. Local   



WHO:

Allegiant Air Teamsters Pilots



VISUALS:

Teamsters Allegiant pilots picketing and holding signs that say "Allegiant Air: Bad


Bets in Vegas, Bad Bets in Management" and "Allegiant Management Wastes


Millions, Pilots Still Waiting"

LAS VEGAS

PROVO

PHOENIX

Address:

Address:

Address:

Allegiant Headquarters

 

1201 North Town Center
Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89144

Provo Municipal Airport

 

1331 Sky Wy, Provo,

UT 84601

Mesa Gateway Airport

 

5913 S Sossaman Rd, Mesa,

AZ 85212




On-site Contact:

On-site Contact:

On-site Contact:

Kyle Scott

(701) 610-3112

Noah Nilsson

(801) 709-3199

Issam Merei

(480) 431-3122

SEATTLE

Address:

Bellingham Intl. Airport

 

4223 Mitchell Way,
Bellingham, WA 98226


On-site Contact:

Mark Miller

(207) 939-3201

Contact:
 Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 2118

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

ALLEGIANT AIR PILOTS TO PICKET NATIONWIDE

ALLEGIANT AIR PILOTS TO PICKET NATIONWIDE

Allegiant Air pilots, represented by Teamsters Local 2118, will hold a nationwide picket on Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. local time to demand a fair contract...
ALLEGIANT AIR PILOTS TO PICKET NATIONWIDE

ALLEGIANT AIR PILOTS TO PICKET NATIONWIDE

Allegiant Air pilots, represented by Teamsters Local 2118, will hold a nationwide picket on Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. local time to demand a fair contract...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Airlines & Aviation

Airlines & Aviation

Travel

Travel

Labor & Union

Labor & Union

News Releases in Similar Topics