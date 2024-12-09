ALLEGIANT AIR TEAMSTERS PILOTS TO HOLD PRACTICE PICKET AT ST. PETE-CLEARWATER

News provided by

Teamsters Local 2118

Dec 09, 2024, 18:11 ET

Pilots Demand Better Wages and Working Conditions, Vote by 97.4% to Authorize Strike

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, Dec. 10, Allegiant Air Teamsters pilots will hold a practice picket at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, a key Allegiant Air hub. The picket follows an overwhelming 97.4 percent vote by Allegiant Air Teamsters to authorize a strike if the carrier fails to reach a fair agreement rewarding and protecting 1,300 pilots. Allegiant Air Teamsters are holding direct actions at airports around the country.

The Teamsters are seeking industry-standard compensation and improvements to scheduling and quality-of-life accommodations. The pilots are some of the most overworked and underpaid in the airline industry. In negotiations, the carrier has attempted to extract concessions in exchange for long-overdue pay raises despite having made more than $2.5 billion in revenue last year.

The federal National Mediation Board (NMB) is currently conducting mediation efforts. Under the Railway Labor Act, the Teamsters can request a release from the NMB, which could lead to a 30-day cooling-off period, followed by a work stoppage.

WHAT:

Allegiant Air Teamsters to hold practice picket at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport


WHEN:

 Tuesday, December 10, 10:30 a.m. EST


WHERE:

PIE: At the entryway into the airport – between the signature flight service and passenger terminal


WHO:

Ben Phillips, Allegiant Air Teamsters pilot

Allegiant Air Teamsters pilots and allies


VISUALS:

 Allegiant Air Teamsters speaking, marching, holding signs and banners

Contact:
Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 2118

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

ALLEGIANT AIR TEAMSTERS PILOTS, O'BRIEN AND ZUCKERMAN PRACTICE PICKET IN LAS VEGAS

ALLEGIANT AIR TEAMSTERS PILOTS, O'BRIEN AND ZUCKERMAN PRACTICE PICKET IN LAS VEGAS

Allegiant Air pilots represented by Teamsters Local 2118 held a practice picket outside Allegiant's corporate headquarters in Las Vegas to demand the ...
ALLEGIANT AIR TEAMSTERS PILOTS, O'BRIEN & ZUCKERMAN TO PRACTICE PICKET IN LAS VEGAS

ALLEGIANT AIR TEAMSTERS PILOTS, O'BRIEN & ZUCKERMAN TO PRACTICE PICKET IN LAS VEGAS

On Tues., Nov. 12, at 2:00 p.m., Allegiant Air Teamsters pilots, Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien and General Secretary-Treasurer Fred...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Airlines & Aviation

Airlines & Aviation

Travel

Travel

Labor & Union

Labor & Union

News Releases in Similar Topics