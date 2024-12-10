ALLEGIANT AIR TEAMSTERS PILOTS TO HOLD PRACTICE PICKET IN ORLANDO

Pilots Demand Better Wages and Working Conditions, Vote by 97.4% to Authorize Strike

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, Dec. 11, Allegiant Air Teamsters pilots will hold a practice picket at Orlando Sanford International Airport, a key Allegiant Air hub. The picket follows an overwhelming 97.4 percent vote by Allegiant Air Teamsters to authorize a strike if the carrier fails to reach a fair agreement rewarding and protecting 1,300 pilots. Allegiant Air Teamsters are holding direct actions at airports around the country.

The Teamsters are seeking industry-standard compensation and improvements to scheduling and quality-of-life accommodations. The pilots are some of the most overworked and underpaid in the airline industry. In negotiations, the carrier has attempted to extract concessions in exchange for long-overdue pay raises despite having made more than $2.5 billion in revenue last year.

The federal National Mediation Board (NMB) is currently conducting mediation efforts. Under the Railway Labor Act, the Teamsters can request a release from the NMB, which could lead to a 30-day cooling-off period, followed by a work stoppage.

WHAT: Allegiant Air Teamsters to hold practice picket at Orlando Sanford International Airport



WHEN: Wednesday, December 11, 10:00 a.m. EST



WHERE: SFB – ground level, near the rideshare area



WHO: Nathan Naverson, Allegiant Air Teamsters pilot

Allegiant Air Teamsters pilots and allies



VISUALS: Allegiant Air Teamsters speaking, marching, holding signs and banners

Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 2118