ALLEGIANT AIR TEAMSTERS PILOTS TO HOLD PRACTICE PICKET IN SARASOTA

News provided by

Teamsters Local 2118

Dec 10, 2024, 17:46 ET

Pilots Demand Better Wages and Working Conditions, Vote by 97.4% to Authorize Strike

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, Dec. 11, Allegiant Air Teamsters pilots will hold a practice picket at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, a key Allegiant Air hub. The picket follows an overwhelming 97.4 percent vote by Allegiant Air Teamsters to authorize a strike if the carrier fails to reach a fair agreement rewarding and protecting 1,300 pilots. Allegiant Air Teamsters are holding direct actions at airports around the country.

The Teamsters are seeking industry-standard compensation and improvements to scheduling and quality-of-life accommodations. The pilots are some of the most overworked and underpaid in the airline industry. In negotiations, the carrier has attempted to extract concessions in exchange for long-overdue pay raises despite having made more than $2.5 billion in revenue last year.

The federal National Mediation Board (NMB) is currently conducting mediation efforts. Under the Railway Labor Act, the Teamsters can request a release from the NMB, which could lead to a 30-day cooling-off period, followed by a work stoppage.

WHAT:

Allegiant Air Teamsters to hold practice picket at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport


WHEN:

Wednesday, December 11, 11:00 a.m. EST


WHERE:

SRQ – ground level


WHO:

Aaron Adrian, Allegiant Air Teamsters pilot

Allegiant Air Teamsters pilots and allies


VISUALS:

Allegiant Air Teamsters speaking, marching, holding signs and banners

Contact: 
Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 2118

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

ALLEGIANT AIR TEAMSTERS PILOTS TO HOLD PRACTICE PICKET AT CVG INTERNATIONAL

ALLEGIANT AIR TEAMSTERS PILOTS TO HOLD PRACTICE PICKET AT CVG INTERNATIONAL

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, Allegiant Air Teamsters pilots will hold a practice picket at Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky International Airport, a key...
ALLEGIANT AIR TEAMSTERS PILOTS TO HOLD PRACTICE PICKET IN ORLANDO

ALLEGIANT AIR TEAMSTERS PILOTS TO HOLD PRACTICE PICKET IN ORLANDO

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, Allegiant Air Teamsters pilots will hold a practice picket at Orlando Sanford International Airport, a key Allegiant Air hub....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Travel

Travel

Airlines & Aviation

Airlines & Aviation

Labor & Union

Labor & Union

News Releases in Similar Topics