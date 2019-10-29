Allegiant Announces Aircraft Base in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced plans to establish a base of operations at Nashville International Airport (BNA). The Las Vegas-based company will invest $50 million to establish the new base, creating at least 66 new, high-wage jobs and housing two Airbus aircraft.

The company, which focuses on linking travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class leisure destinations, plans to begin its base operations in Nashville on February 13, 2020. The music city airport will become the airline's 19th aircraft base.

Known throughout the world as Music City, Nashville boasts a booming business environment, with health care, distribution, automotive, and, of course, hospitality and entertainment being the most prominent industries. Home to such famed attractions as the Grand Ole Opry, the Country Music Hall of Fame, and the legendary lower Broadway area, the city boasts a rich cultural history with diverse neighborhoods and a world-class culinary scene. The 24th most populous U.S. city with 670,000 residents, Nashville hosted more than 15.2 visitors in 2018 alone.

"Making vacations accessible is at the heart of everything we do," said Keith Hansen, Allegiant's vice president of government affairs. "As a premier destination for visitors from all over the world, and a growing, diverse city attracting new residents, Nashville hits all the right notes for an Allegiant base. Having locally-based aircraft and crews will give us a wide range of options for new service, meaning more opportunities for affordable and convenient nonstop flights."

"Allegiant's growth in this market will prove to be another asset to Nashville, and we welcome this substantial investment," said Doug Kreulen, BNA president and CEO. "Generating jobs and economic activity and providing competitive air service confirms the strategic direction of BNA and the highly impactful role the airport plays in the economic vitality of Middle Tennessee."

Allegiant began operating at BNA in 2018 and currently offers twelve non-stop routes – Orlando/Sanford, St. Pete-Clearwater, Punta Gorda and Sarasota, Florida; Harrisburg and Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania; Bentonville/Fayetteville, Arkansas; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Syracuse, New York; Cleveland, Ohio and Richmond, Virginia. During 2019 to date, Allegiant has flown more than 177,000 passengers through Nashville (January through September).

Allegiant, which employs more than 4,300 team members across the U.S., plans to immediately begin hiring pilots, flight attendants, mechanics and ground personnel to support the operations. The majority of the new positions are expected to offer salaries that are more than double the state's average wage. Interested applicants may apply online.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences - from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves more than 450 routes across the country, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. Allegiant's Sunseeker Resorts subsidiary is currently under construction with its inaugural resort property, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor in Southwest Florida - a unique waterside integrated resort like no other. And a growing group of Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers offer state-of-the art indoor games and attractions to thrill seekers of all ages. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

With more than 17 million passengers visiting each year, Nashville International Airport (BNA) is one of the fastest growing airports in North America. BNA serves 540 daily flights to 75 nonstop destinations. According to a recent, study, in 2018 alone BNA generated more than $7.1 billion in total economic impact, supported more than 67,000 jobs in the region, and produced more than $392 million in state, local and federal taxes. BNA receives no local tax dollars. For more information, visit flynashville.com. Follow us on Facebook: @NashvilleInternationalAirport, Twitter: @Fly_Nashville and Instagram: @FlyNashville. Learn more about BNA Vision, our growth and expansion plan for the airport, at BNAVision.com.

