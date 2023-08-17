ALLEGIANT ANNOUNCES RATIFIED CONTRACT FOR MAINTENANCE TECHNICIANS AND RELATED WORKFORCE WITH INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS

17 Aug, 2023

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced that the company and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT), representing Allegiant's maintenance technicians and related employees, have ratified a new contract agreement on a two-year extension to the union's initial collective bargaining agreement. The employee group includes line and heavy maintenance technicians as well as stores employees and some administrative maintenance staff.

The tentative agreement was ratified by the Allegiant maintenance technicians and related workforce with a 75.5 percent approval vote. Allegiant currently employs 683 maintenance technician and related employees.

The process of negotiating the new collective bargaining agreement for Allegiant maintenance technician and related employees was swift and was reached more than 3 years before the current contract became amendable. The ratified agreement provides for significant increases in rates and a two-year extension to the amenable date of the current bargaining agreement, bringing the new amendable date to October 31, 2028.

"We are so pleased to announce a ratified agreement with the IBT and our maintenance technicians and related employees more than three years before the current CBA becomes amenable. This speaks to the hard work on both sides of the negotiating process," said Allegiant President Greg Anderson. "The expertise of our dedicated maintenance technicians and related work group is integral to the success of our operations. We look forward to continuing the positive rapport with this group of employees well into the future."

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

