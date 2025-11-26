Allegiant's Cyber Monday & Travel Tuesday Deals Offer Up to 40% Off All Routes, with One-Way Fares as Low as $39* During Two-Day Sale, Dec. 1 through Dec. 2

Plus, an early promotion where Allways Rewards Members can earn up to 2,000 bonus points on winter getaways booked Nov. 28 through Nov. 29 for travel from December through February**

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Your next adventure awaits as Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) announces the company will offer a limited-time, 48-hour sale featuring exclusive savings in celebration of Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday.

Travel Tuesday marks Allegiant's biggest travel sale of the year. Nearly half of consumers familiar with the event are considering booking airline, hotels, and other travel deals, according to industry research. This growing interest underscores the popularity of post-Thanksgiving leisure travel and gives consumers a chance to lock in vacations at exceptional value.

"We are excited to kick off the holiday season with unbeatable savings for our customers," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's chief commercial officer. "It's the perfect time for value-seeking leisure travelers to score some of the best deals of the year! Our customers' loyalty drives our success, and these Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday deals are a way of saying thank you."

Allegiant's 48-hour sale begins Monday, December 1 at 12:00 a.m. PST and runs through Tuesday, December 2 at 11:59 p.m. PST, offering savings across airfare, car rentals and hotels, including:

Up to 40% off airfare on all routes

on all routes One-way fares starting at just $39 *

Special perks : Double upgrades on rental cars and a third night free at Caesars Entertainment properties

Cardholder bonus: $50 off $300 with the Allways Rewards® Visa® card

Allways Rewards members will have access to an early promotion and can earn up to 2,000 bonus points when they book during the promotional window, Friday, November 28 at 12:00 a.m. PST through Saturday, November 29 at 11:59 p.m. PST, and travel between December 2025 and February 2026:

Travel in December: Earn 500 bonus points

Earn bonus points Travel in January: Earn 1,000 bonus points

Earn bonus points Travel in February: Earn 2,000 bonus points

The airline's award-winning loyalty program, Allways Rewards, is free to join and allows members to earn points based on dollars spent rather than miles flown.

A hallmark of Allegiant's business model is making dream vacations more affordable and convenient. Through its expansive network of all-nonstop flights, the airline connects travelers from small and mid-sized communities to top vacation destinations across the country.

The airline recently expanded its commitment to value-driven travel, announcing the addition of 30 new nonstop routes, including four new markets. Launching in the first half of 2026, these routes will provide convenient, nonstop service between 35 cities and expand Allegiant's growing presence in popular leisure destinations.

Customers ranked Allegiant as 2025's Best Low-Cost Airline in North America in the Skytrax World Airline Awards, an event hosted by the international air transport rating organization. Often called the "Oscars of the aviation industry," the Skytrax awards are based on millions of passenger surveys and serve as the global benchmark for airline excellence.

Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

*About Cyber Monday/Travel Tuesday Sale

Up to 40% Off Flights: Sale begins at 12 a.m. PT, 12/01/25 and ends 11:59 p.m. 12/02/25. Up to 40% off airfare is valid for select flights on all routes, and savings are automatically applied to new reservations. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Restrictions apply. Not valid on previously purchased itineraries.

$39 Fares: Must be purchased by 12/2/25 for travel between 12/15/25 and 5/31/26. Seats, dates and flights are limited. Airfare prices are per segment, and include taxes, carrier charges & government fees. A $14.99 per passenger, per segment fee applies to all bookings made through the Allegiant call center. Optional baggage charges may apply. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Restrictions apply. Not valid on previously purchased itineraries.

**About Allways Rewards Bonus Points

Promotion begins at 12 a.m. 11/28/25, and purchase must be made by 11:59 p.m., 11/29/25 for travel between 12/1/25 and 2/28/26. Customers must have an open Allways Rewards® account and must be logged in to their Allways Rewards® account at the time of booking to receive the promotional points. Customers will earn promotion points for completing travel during one of the following months: i) 500 bonus points for completing travel in December, ii) 1,000 bonus points for completing travel in January, or iii) 2,000 bonus points for completing travel in February. Bonus points will be awarded based on the date the trip is completed. For round-trip bookings, if the departure occurs in one month and the return occurs in a subsequent month, bonus points will be credited in the month of the return flight. Trips with return flights scheduled after February 18, 2026, are not eligible to receive bonus points under this promotion. This promotion is only available for purchases made on Allegiant.com, and is limited to one bonus per itinerary. Allways Rewards® Members must book and complete travel during the specified time frames in order to qualify; if any portion of the purchased itinerary is changed, cancelled, or modified, the member will not receive the promotional points. The promotional points will be awarded to the member's Allways Rewards® account 72 hours after the completion of the purchased itinerary. This promotion is based on local time. Promotion cannot be used in conjunction with BOGO offers, or any other offers or promotions. Management reserves the right to cancel or modify the promotion at any time. Not valid on previously purchased itineraries. Other restrictions may apply.

