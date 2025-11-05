Allegiant Announces Robert "BJ" Neal as President

Neal, an aviation veteran, will retain CFO duties

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) is proud to announce that Chief Financial Officer Robert Neal has been named President, effective immediately.

In this expanded role, Neal will continue to serve as CFO while taking on broader leadership responsibilities across the organization including People Services, Technology, and corporate administration. He will oversee the company's financial and strategic planning functions, guide operational and administrative departments, and ensure alignment across key areas including finance, investor relations, procurement, fleet operations, technology, human resources, and legal affairs. Neal will continue to help execute the company's long-term growth strategy and support operational performance.

"BJ's promotion to President reflects his exceptional leadership and deep understanding of our business and industry," said Allegiant CEO Gregory C. Anderson. "Over nearly two decades with the company, BJ has consistently shown an ability to pair financial discipline with strategic innovation, while supporting operational excellence. He is a trusted partner, and I look forward to working closely with BJ as we shape Allegiant's bright future."

Neal has been with Allegiant since 2007, serving in a series of progressively senior roles across the organization. He was appointed CFO in January 2023. In his prior roles, Neal led key strategic and financial initiatives, including major capital-raising efforts, management of Allegiant's cost structure and fleet portfolio, and oversight of investor relations, as well as other administrative areas.

Neal has played a pivotal role in positioning Allegiant as an industry leader through his financial acumen and deep operational expertise. Among his many achievements, he successfully led negotiations with capital providers and leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), including the company's landmark 2021 order from Boeing and CFM for up to 100 new 737 aircraft, one of the largest commitments in Allegiant's history. During his tenure with the airline, Neal has played a pivotal role in strengthening the company's operational and organizational foundations. He has been instrumental in supporting day-to-day operations, advancing leadership development initiatives, and reinforcing the company's commitment to re-focus on the core airline business. In addition to his financial stewardship, Neal has contributed to key areas such as corporate level planning, ensuring the company's growth strategy is both disciplined and dynamic.

In his expanded role as President, Neal will focus on executing our strategy by aligning operational excellence and leadership development with financial goals and shareholder value, working closely with the executive leadership team to guide Allegiant through its next phase.

Neal holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. His deep financial expertise and operational insight have made him a trusted leader both within Allegiant and across the broader aviation industry.

"It's an honor to take on this expanded role at such an exciting and pivotal time for Allegiant," said Neal. "I'm proud of what we've accomplished together and look forward to working with our talented team of leaders to build on our momentum, deliver long-term value to our shareholders, and continue serving our customers with excellence."

