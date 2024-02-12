Allegiant Announces Ten New Routes with One-Way Fares as Low as $45*

The Airline Offers New Low-Cost Travel Options to Popular Destinations in 14 Cities

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced 10 new nonstop routes to 14 cities around the country. To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $45.*

The routes, launching in June, will provide the only nonstop service between these cities.

"This expansion caters to passengers and communities we feel have been overlooked by other carriers," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's chief revenue officer. "Allegiant's unique business model, connecting small-to-medium sized cities to vacation destinations, creates accessible travel options not otherwise available in what we believe are underserved markets. We know travelers enjoy the convenience of nonstop flights departing from their neighborhood airport."

The new routes to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in California include:

Laredo, Texas via Laredo International Airport (LRD) – beginning June 12, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $69 .*

– beginning with one-way fares as low as .* Rockford, Illinois via Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD) – beginning June 12, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $79 .*

– beginning with one-way fares as low as .* Rapid City, South Dakota via Rapid City Regional Airport (RAP) – beginning June 14, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $69 .*

The new route to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) in Florida includes:

Plattsburgh, New York via Plattsburgh International Airport (PBG) – beginning June 12, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $79 .*

The new routes to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) in Florida include:

Evansville, Indiana via Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) – beginning June 13, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $49 .*

– beginning with one-way fares as low as .* McAllen, Texas via McAllen International Airport (MFE) – beginning June 14, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $59 .*

The new routes to McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) in Tennessee include:

St. Louis, Missouri via MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) – beginning June 13, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $45 .*

– beginning with one-way fares as low as .* Jacksonville, Florida via Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) – beginning June 14, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $45 .*

– beginning with one-way fares as low as .* South Bend, Indiana via South Bend International Airport (SBN) – beginning June 14, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $45 .*

The new routes to Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) in Florida include:

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania via Harrisburg International Airport (MDT) – beginning June 14, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $49 .*

– beginning with one-way fares as low as .* Knoxville, Tennessee via McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) – beginning June 14, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $45 .*

Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Feb. 13, 2024 for travel by Nov. 11, 2024. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.

Allegiant – Together We Fly™

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

