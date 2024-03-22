ALLEGIANT ANNOUNCES TENTATIVE AGREEMENT FOR FLIGHT ATTENDANTS WITH THE TRANSPORT WORKERS UNION OF AMERICA, AFL-CIO

LAS VEGAS, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) and The Transport Workers Union of America, AFL-CIO Local 577 announce they have reached a tentative agreement on all remaining open issues for the successor to the parties' first collective bargaining agreement.

The parties' first collective bargaining agreement became amendable on December 21, 2022, and Allegiant and the TWU were able to secure the new five-year tentative agreement in just over a year and a half of bargaining by building on their strong positive working relationship.

The new Tentative Agreement covering Allegiant's 1,700+ flight attendants includes significant increases to wages, a modified duty rig to provide additional compensation for extended operational delays and designated Holiday pay. Improvements also include enhancements to retirement benefits, deadhead pay, bonus flight hour calculations, and vacation allocation and pay. Allegiant flight attendants will enjoy meaningful quality of life improvements in scheduling, hours of service and leave of absence. Additionally, the parties have agreed to introduce a minimum trip pairing pay.

"We are encouraged the negotiating teams for both Allegiant and the TWU have come to a tentative agreement," said Allegiant President Gregory C. Anderson. "Our cabin crew take care of our customers as our ambassadors in the sky. This contract is structured to meaningfully improve their experience and better recognize their vital role as part of Team Allegiant. We look forward to the next step in the process."

The deal still requires a ratification vote by the union's full membership, which is expected to be complete next month.

