Allegiant Claims Top Spot in USA TODAY's Readers' Choice Awards for Best Airline Credit Card and Best Frequent Flyer Program

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) travelers have spoken, and their customer satisfaction and loyalty has propelled the airline to new heights once again. The premier airline for leisure travel, connecting small to medium-sized cities to top vacation destinations, has been named as the number one Best Airline Credit Card and Best Frequent Flyer program in USA TODAY's 10Best 2024 Readers' Choice Awards.

This is the sixth consecutive year the airline's credit card has received the top spot for Best Airline Credit Card. The recently rebranded Allways Rewards Visa® card continues to win hearts with its fantastic features and unbeatable travel rewards.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition for our airline credit card and frequent flyer programs, as voted on by U.S. consumers," said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant's executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "We conduct regular customer satisfaction surveys and use the feedback to make informed decisions with regards to continuously enhancing the services and rewards for our loyalty programs. We are committed to providing clear and transparent, financially-inclusive loyalty programs that benefit all Allegiant customers – whether they fly occasionally or frequently – and ensure that they receive unparalleled access to unique travel benefits and experiences."

The airline's frequent flyer program also shines brightly, praised for its effortless ways of earning and redeeming miles. Allegiant Allways Rewards offers leisure travelers unlimited opportunities to earn and redeem points without restrictions or blackout dates. Members earn points on every dollar spent, with enhanced earning rates for higher spending. In addition to opportunities to redeem points for flights, lodging and rental cars, the program leverages Allegiant's partnerships to bring unique rewards to members, including sports and live music event tickets and exclusive experiences.

USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards highlight the best of the best in contests covering categories from travel and destinations to food, drink and entertainment. A panel of subject matter experts and USA TODAY editors carefully curated the nominees before the public voted to select the winners.

The continued recognition underscores Allegiant's commitment to providing exceptional value and rewards to its customers.

For more information about the 10Best Readers' Choice awards and to view the winners, click here.

Allegiant – Together We Fly™

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

