Allegiant Named by Customers as Best Low-Cost Airline in North America at the 2024 World Airline Awards

LAS VEGAS, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) has been named 2024's Best Low-Cost Airline in North America by Skytrax, the international air transport rating organization.

Allegiant's President Gregory C. Anderson received the award during Skytrax's World Airline Awards ceremony held in London earlier this week. The awards ceremony, considered the "Oscars of the aviation industry," recognizes airlines around the world for exceptional customer service.

"We are incredibly honored and proud to receive this award as it recognizes our unwavering dedication to our customers," said Allegiant's President Gregory C. Anderson. Born out of the passion to reshape the industry by making air travel more accessible and convenient, Allegiant continues to exceed customer expectations.

Since its inception, the airline's business strategy, offering a network of all-nonstop flights, and friendly service have been key differentiators that separate the airline from other carriers.

"Our team members are the foundation of what we do – they continue to ensure safety, reliability and impeccable service onboard. As a leisure focused airline, our unique business model bridges the gap in connecting small-to-medium sized cities to premier vacation destinations. This accolade reaffirms the important value we bring to the communities we serve and acknowledges our long history of providing great service at an attractive price for our customers," said Anderson.

To determine the winners, Skytrax conducted the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey – collecting sentiment about airlines from travelers across the world, with 21.42 million eligible entries counted in the 2024 results.

Research for the 2024 World Airline Awards was conducted between September 2023 and May 2024.

"We congratulate Allegiant Air on winning this top award as the Best Low-Cost Airline in North America at the World Airline Awards for the first time. This is an extremely competitive market sector and customers were clearly impressed by the affordable and reliable travel experience provided by Allegiant Air. The management and staff of Allegiant Air should be extremely proud of this achievement," said Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax.

The World Airline Awards included survey participation from over 100 customer nationalities. Survey entries were screened to identify IP and user information, with all duplicate, suspect or ineligible entries deleted. More than 350 airlines are featured in the final award results.

To learn more about the World Airline Awards, click here.

Allegiant – Together We Fly™

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Media Contact

Phone: 702-800-2020

Email: [email protected]

Category: News

Category: Inflight

Category: Routes

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company