Allegiant Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT), today announced the publication of its third-annual Sustainability Report.

Last year, Allegiant announced goals to accelerate sustainability initiatives throughout the business to better serve its employees, customers, shareholders and communities. Allegiant's 2023 Sustainability Report documents the progress made towards these impact areas. It embodies the growing culture of responsibility at Allegiant, where stakeholder dedication, and an increasing company-wide commitment, drives meaningful progress on critical issues related to the environment, safety, and customer experience.

"We take pride in establishing objectives that strengthen our business," said Allegiant's President and CEO, Gregory C. Anderson. "Looking ahead, we remain committed to playing our part through responsible sustainability initiatives."

The 2023 Sustainability Report underscores the company's commitment to environmental and social impact, showcasing achievements over the past year and outlining future priorities.

Progress Toward Decarbonization: Following last year's announcement, Allegiant has set the first ever decarbonization goal in the United States' ULCC sector: reduce tank-to-wake greenhouse gas emissions by 10% per revenue-ton-kilometer by 2030 against a 2023 baseline. This initiative represents an important step toward minimizing environmental impact while maintaining affordable travel options. The 2023 Sustainability Report outlines the methodology and pathway to achieving this goal.

IOSA Certification on Track for 2026: Safety is a top priority at Allegiant. This year's report highlights the airline's strategic path to obtain certification from the International Air Transport Association's Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) by 2026, reflecting Allegiant's dedication to maintaining the highest global safety standards.

Excellence in Customer Satisfaction: In addition to its operational and environmental initiatives, Allegiant achieved significant recognition in customer satisfaction this year, winning multiple awards, including SkyTrax's "Best Low-Cost Airline" in North America. These honors recognize the airline's unwavering dedication to delivering an outstanding customer experience. In 2023, the airline exceeded its controllable completion goal of 99.5%, finishing with a rate of 99.8% for the year.

Allegiant is committed to building on these achievements, prioritizing sustainability, safety and customer satisfaction. The airline is engaged in exploring new ways to enhance its positive impact on the environment and the communities it serves.

To view the full report, click here.

