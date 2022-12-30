ALLEGIANT RELEASES INAUGURAL ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) REPORT

Committed to becoming a more sustainable travel provider, Allegiant made investments in several ESG areas

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) released its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, a comprehensive publication that details the company's efforts to reduce its climate impact and enhance the communities where employees live and work.

In 2022, Allegiant partnered with Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, to develop a comprehensive ESG program. The Las Vegas-based airline's goal was to accelerate ESG initiatives throughout the business to better serve its employees, customers, shareholders and communities.

The report, Allegiant's first of its kind, has been prepared with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) frameworks. It can be viewed online at Allegiant.com.

"We are committed to making Allegiant Travel Company an industry leader in sustainability as we develop and adhere to ESG best practices throughout our business," said John Redmond, Allegiant's CEO. "To keep us accountable and in the interest of transparency, we committed to reporting annually on our ESG progress. I'm proud to present our first report in which we begin the process of disclosing data and information on our ESG efforts."

Key highlights from Allegiant's 2021 ESG Report include:

In 2021, Allegiant's per passenger fuel consumption, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand revenue passenger miles, was 12% more efficient than the industry average.

Over the past decade, the Las Vegas -based travel company has reduced fuel consumption on a revenue passenger mile basis more than any other domestic airline due to investments in improving its aircraft fuel efficiency.

Allegiant began providing ongoing carbon emissions reporting of its Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHC) emissions.

In 2021, Allegiant invested more than $200 million and brought in more than 240 high-wage jobs by creating new bases of operations in Austin, Texas ; Flint, Michigan ; and Appleton, Wisconsin .

and brought in more than 240 high-wage jobs by creating new bases of operations in ; ; and . Allegiant resumed in-kind travel for Make-a-Wish children and their families following a COVID-19 pause and continued to donate more than $1 million annually to the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Allegiant also co-sponsored Girls in Aviation Day and provided scholarships to encourage careers in aviation.

annually to the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Allegiant also co-sponsored Girls in Aviation Day and provided scholarships to encourage careers in aviation. Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor , Florida , set to open in 2023, is being constructed using eco-friendly materials and practices throughout the property. Every inch of the resort was designed with sustainability in mind, including the installation of a 2,300-foot seawall to prevent shoreline erosion. Sunseeker will employ up to 1,200 people, which will make it the third largest employer in Southwest Florida .

The company increased Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) efforts across all levels of its workforce, including achieving a Board of Directors membership that is 25% female and 12.5% ethnically diverse.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

