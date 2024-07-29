Allegiant Surprises Aspiring Pilot with a $34,000 Aviation Scholarship to Attend Dream University

LAS VEGAS, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT), in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of America, today announced Jill Prime, 17, as the recipient of the airline's Careers in Aviation scholarship.

Jill will receive $34,000 from Allegiant, which she will use to pay for tuition and expenses as she pursues her bachelor's degree at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

"We are so proud to inspire the next generation of aviators, exposing them to the rewarding career opportunities available in aviation," said Allegiant's President and incoming CEO, Gregory C. Anderson. "Jill's journey exemplifies resilience and perseverance, qualities that are integral to the success of a pilot. By investing in her education, we hope to not only support Jill's individual aspirations, but contribute to a more diverse and inclusive future for the aviation industry."

This award marks a milestone in Jill's journey, which began at age 8 when an aviation field trip, hosted by her local Boys & Girls Club in Florida, sparked her dream of becoming a pilot. This scholarship underscores Allegiant's dedication to bridging the gender gap in the aviation industry and supporting the ambitions of young aviators like Jill.

A core pillar of Allegiant's corporate giving program is to inspire the next generation of young aviators by promoting STEM education and access to careers in the aeronautical sciences. In May 2023, the Las Vegas-based airline took their commitment to the next level and pledged $1 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The partnership enabled the organization to develop aviation-inspired programming for Club youth across the country.

According to research by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, "exposure to STEM during early childhood is critical to establishing an optimal educational trajectory." A report from the University of California at San Diego concludes "students are more likely to pursue STEM majors at universities and colleges if introduced to those topics in grade school."

For the big reveal, Boys & Girls Clubs of America flew Jill to Las Vegas where she was invited to speak to kids from various Southern Nevada Boys & Girls Clubs at Paper Plane Palooza, an annual event hosted by Harry Reid International Airport. Jill shared her enthusiasm for aviation with the crowd of peers before introducing Allegiant president Greg Anderson to speak.

Little did she know, Anderson was about to make an announcement that would change her life forever. The airline executive surprised the crowd and announced Allegiant was going to help make Jill's dream come true by funding half of her first year of tuition at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He also shared she would be matched with a current Allegiant captain, Captain Kati Whatley, as a mentor who will encourage Jill as she continues to pursue her dreams.

Determined to achieve her aviation dreams, Jill earned her student pilot's license before her driver's license. She now embarks on a new journey at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Allegiant's scholarship provides financial assistance for tuition, flight training, and other educational expenses.

The FAA Women in Aviation Advisory Board reports that roughly 5% of airline pilots are women, and only 3.6% of airline captains are women. The Advisory Board also states girls who do pursue aviation careers run into a lack of scholarships, financial aid, and mentors. With the odds stacked against them, many young women struggle to see themselves in the sky. Allegiant and Boys & Girls Clubs of America recognize the importance of role models like Jill who will inspire other young individuals, particularly young women, to pursue careers in aviation.

"We're grateful for Allegiant Air's support in opening doors for ambitious young people like Jill," said Jim Clark, president & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Jill's story is a testament to what this generation can dream and achieve – especially when they have a safe space, like their local Boys & Girls Club, where they can experience and explore the numerous career paths available to them."

Paper Plane Palooza is an annual event hosted by the Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) community, including the Clark County Department of Aviation, airlines, concessionaires, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Clark County Fire, federal agency partners, and children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. The event welcomes more than 70 children from local Boys & Girls Clubs to participate in a paper airplane folding and flying competition that provides them an inside look at a variety of careers in aviation.

"Paper Plane Palooza began as a special partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada to commemorate the opening of Terminal 3 and provide young children an opportunity to experience the airport in a unique way, while also learning about all of the various roles involved to operate one of the nation's busiest airports," said Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County Director of Aviation. "Now more than a decade later we are thrilled to see how partnerships like these can directly impact aspiring pilots throughout their education and careers."

Through their partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Allegiant aims to engage children of all ages to empower and inspire them to pursue careers in aviation. By matching recurring gifts to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Allegiant gives more kids the meals, mentors, and meaningful life experiences necessary to reach new heights.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,400 Clubs serve more than 3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and X.

