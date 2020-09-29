Allegiant Teams Up With National Breast Cancer Foundation For Unique In-Flight Fundraiser During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced that, through October, it will donate a portion of proceeds from the sale of pink in-flight refreshments to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® (NBCF).

This is the seventh year that the Las Vegas-based airline will hold its annual in-flight fundraiser in support of the foundation. In that time, Allegiant has donated more than $100,000 to support NBCF's mission, which is to provide help and inspire hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education, and support services.

Pink refreshments – pink lemonade and rosé wine – will be available for passengers to purchase on all Allegiant flights during October. Crew members will also don special pink attire to demonstrate their support for the cause.

"October is a special time for our flight crew members," said Tracy Tulle, Allegiant's senior vice president of flight crew operations. "Many of them have either battled breast cancer themselves or had a loved one who was affected. They're excited to help raise money for a cause that is so personally important to them. And our customers appreciate the chance to support the cause simply by buying a pink drink or making a donation onboard. We're proud to have the chance to help fight this disease along with our partners at the National Breast Cancer Foundation."

Breast cancer is among the leading health issues women face in the United States. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. There is currently no known cure for it. Early diagnosis and timely treatment is critical to survival.

NBCF supports the communities where Allegiant operates by funding outreach and treatment programs at local hospitals in cities such as Las Vegas, Tampa, and Los Angeles. Among the programs their grants fund are screenings and treatment for uninsured and underinsured women.

"We are humbled by the generosity and unwavering commitment of Allegiant, even in the midst of an unprecedented year of challenge," said Ken Rameriz, NBCF's senior vice president of strategic partnerships and charitable giving. "Breast cancer does not pause for pandemics, and neither does National Breast Cancer Foundation. Together with partners like Allegiant, we are more committed than ever to providing help and inspiring hope to those affected by breast cancer."

The pink refreshments that will be available for passengers to purchase on Allegiant flights include Minute Maid Pink Lemonade for $5 and Yes Way Rosé for $10.

In-flight crews have the option of wearing pink scarves, ties, belts, lanyards and other pink-themed apparel during October flights.

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences - from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 14 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, Beyond The Shock®, breast health education, and research programs. For more information, please visit www.nbcf.org.

