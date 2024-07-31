ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY SECOND QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Second quarter 2024 GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.75

Second quarter 2024 diluted earnings per share, excluding special charges, of $1.77(1)(3)

Second quarter 2024 airline only diluted earnings per share, excluding special charges, of $2.24(1)(3)

ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC REVIEW OF SUNSEEKER RESORT

Consolidated Three Months Ended June 30,

Percent Change (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2024

2023

YoY Total operating revenue $ 666.3

$ 683.8

(2.6) % Total operating expense 631.4

550.4

14.7 % Operating income 34.9

133.4

(73.8) % Income before income taxes 18.0

116.3

(84.5) % Net income 13.7

88.5

(84.5) % Diluted earnings per share 0.75

4.80

(84.4) % Sunseeker special charges, net of recoveries(3) (2.0)

(11.2)

82.1 % Airline special charges(3) 20.1

—

NM Net income, excluding special charges net of recoveries(1)(3) 32.5

80.2

(59.5) % Diluted earnings per share excluding special charges net of recoveries(1)(3) 1.77

4.35

(59.3) %



Airline only Three Months Ended June 30,

Percent Change(2) (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2024

2023

YoY Airline operating revenue $ 649.5

$ 683.8

(5.0) % Airline operating expense 602.5

556.3

8.3 % Airline operating income 47.0

127.5

(63.1) % Airline income before income taxes 35.5

110.4

(67.8) % Airline special charges(3) 20.1

—

NM Airline net income, excluding special charges(1)(3) 41.0

84.2

(51.3) % Airline operating margin, excluding special charges(1)(3) 10.3 %

18.6 %

(8.3) Airline diluted earnings per share, excluding special charges(1)(3) 2.24

4.57

(51.0) %























Consolidated Six Months Ended June 30, Percent Change (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2024

2023

YoY Total operating revenue $ 1,322.7

$ 1,333.5

(0.8) % Total operating expense 1,272.3

1,105.2

15.1 % Operating income 50.3

228.3

(78.0) % Income before income taxes 16.7

190.8

(91.2) % Net income 12.8

144.6

(91.1) % Diluted earnings per share 0.68

7.84

(91.3) % Sunseeker special charges, net of recoveries(3) (3.8)

(12.8)

70.3 % Airline special charges(3) 35.0

—

NM Net income, excluding special charges net of recoveries(1)(3) 42.9

135.6

(68.4) % Diluted earnings per share excluding special charges net of recoveries(1)(3) 2.34

7.35

(68.2) %























Airline only Six Months Ended June 30,

Percent Change(2) (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2024

2023

YoY Airline operating revenue $ 1,282.0

$ 1,333.5

(3.9) % Airline operating expense 1,210.8

1,108.4

9.2 % Airline operating income 71.2

225.1

(68.4) % Airline income before income taxes 48.0

189.2

(74.6) % Airline special charges(3) 35.0

—

NM Airline net income, excluding special charges(1)(3) 60.8

144.2

(57.8) % Airline operating margin, excluding special charges(1)(3) 8.3 %

16.9 %

(8.6) Airline diluted earnings per share, excluding special charges(1)(3) 3.31

7.81

(57.6) %





(1) Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Presentation section within this document for further information and for calculation of per share figures. (2) Except Airline operating margin, excluding special charges, which is percentage point change. (3) In 2024 and 2023, we recognized as special charges the full amount of estimated property damage to Sunseeker Resort due to weather and other insured events less the amount of recognized insurance recoveries through the end of the applicable period (sometimes referred to as the Sunseeker special charges). In 2024, we also recognized special charges for aircraft accelerated depreciation related to our revised fleet plan and for a ratification bonus paid to flight attendants in connection with our new collective bargaining agreement. The accelerated depreciation and ratification bonus are sometimes referred to as the airline special charges. We sometimes refer to all special charges as "specials" in this earnings release. NM Not meaningful * Note that amounts may not recalculate due to rounding

"We finished the quarter with diluted earnings per share, excluding special charges, of $1.77," stated Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr., chairman and CEO of Allegiant Travel Company. "Peak period demand trends across our airline business remained strong during the quarter and notably, ancillary outperformed. We achieved $75.34 per passenger in total ancillary, a five percent increase over the prior year, driven by strength in seats, bags and cobrand. As we head into the third quarter, we expect a modest growth profile of just over one percent year-over-year with that growth coming in peak July and early August. Based on seasonal norms and consistent with how our model has historically operated, off-peak September capacity represents roughly half the capacity flown in July.

"As others have noted, this summer experienced increased capacity across the industry. While this has affected yields overall, our unique network structure has provided us with a layer of insulation. As I have mentioned before, we operate in our own swim lane with 75 percent of our routes facing no nonstop, direct competition. This number has remained virtually unchanged for over a decade and our expected growth profile maintains this non-competitive landscape."

"I want to thank our team members for another quarter of strong operational performance, yielding a near-industry leading controllable completion of 99.7 percent for the quarter," stated Gregory Anderson, president and incoming CEO of Allegiant Travel Company. "Financially, I am pleased with the progress we made during the second quarter, with the airline generating an adjusted operating margin of 10.3 percent for the quarter. Peak June utilization increased six percent from the prior year.

"We have two weeks remaining in our peak-summer period, and our operational performance has been terrific, with July utilization up roughly five percent over the prior year. Like many in the industry, we were challenged with a vendor technology outage that temporarily paused our flying. Full operations resumed less than 12 hours later. I am incredibly grateful with how Team Allegiant came together and quickly responded, ensuring the successful continuation of hundreds of flights on one of our highest scheduled flying days in our history. Since then we have run a 99.4 percent controllable completion factor – one of the best among impacted airlines. We expect the total financial impact from the outage will be approximately $15 million.

"Looking forward to 2025, we are on track to both return to pre-pandemic utilization levels and reduce operating inefficiencies related to Boeing's delivery delays. We now expect to receive our first aircraft in September. Near-term increases in utilization are expected to be accomplished with roughly the same number of aircraft and same size infrastructure, which should have the dual benefit of increased revenues and lower unit costs. We also look forward to a full-year benefit from our recently installed Navitaire reservation system. We expect our enhanced Navitaire improvements to be a significant boost to the bottom line in 2025.

"Regarding Sunseeker, we continue to believe this one-of-a-kind resort holds greater value than currently reflected. To realize its full potential, however, we have engaged Prospect Hotel Advisors to conduct a strategic review of the property. Additionally, we now expect to receive up to $10 million of business interruption insurance for the full year 2024 due to delays in opening the resort. This will offset our expected full-year EBITDA loss of $25 million, reducing our cash loss estimate to approximately $15 million.

"The combination of increased utilization during our peak demand periods, the addition of our Boeing aircraft, the optimization of Navitaire and the benefits from Prospect Advisors should position us for a much-improved 2025 and beyond."

Second Quarter 2024 Results and Highlights

Total operating revenue of $666.3M , down 2.6 percent over the prior year Total fixed fee contract revenue of $17.7M , up 50.7 percent year-over-year Total average ancillary fare of $75.34 , up 5.0 percent year-over-year driven by strength in seats, bags, and cobrand





of , down 2.6 percent over the prior year Operating income, excluding specials, (1)(2) of $53.0M , yielding an adjusted operating margin of 8.0 percent Airline-only operating income, excluding specials, (1)(2) of $67.0M , yielding an airline-only adjusted operating margin of 10.3 percent





of , yielding an adjusted operating margin of 8.0 percent Income before income tax, excluding specials, (1)(2) of $36.1M , yielding an adjusted pre-tax margin of 5.4 percent Airline-only income before income tax, excluding specials, (1)(2) of $55.6M , yielding an adjusted pre-tax margin of 8.6 percent





of , yielding an adjusted pre-tax margin of 5.4 percent Consolidated EBITDA, excluding specials, (1)(2) of $118.3M , yielding an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.8 percent Airline-only EBITDA, excluding specials, (1) of $126.3M , an adjusted 19.4 percent margin





of , yielding an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.8 percent Airline-only operating CASM, excluding fuel and special charges, (2) of 8.23 ¢, up 5.6 percent year-over-year Includes $11.9M in incremental cost related to accrual of pilot retention bonuses





of 8.23 ¢, up 5.6 percent year-over-year $36.1M in total cobrand credit card remuneration received from Bank of America, up 24.6 percent from the prior year As of June 30, 2024 , we had 525K total Allegiant Allways Rewards Visa cardholders





up 24.6 percent from the prior year Enrolled 552K new Allways Rewards members during the second quarter





during the second quarter Named best low-cost carrier in North America by Skytrax, the international air transport rating organization





by Skytrax, the international air transport rating organization During the third quarter announced eight new routes which will bring the total routes served to 558

(1) Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Presentation section within this document for further information and for calculation of per share figures. (2) In 2024 and 2023, we recognized as special charges the full amount of estimated property damage to Sunseeker Resort due to weather and other insured events less the amount of recognized insurance recoveries through the end of the applicable period (sometimes referred to as the Sunseeker special charges). In 2024, we also recognized special charges for aircraft accelerated depreciation related to our revised fleet plan and for a ratification bonus paid to flight attendants in connection with our new collective bargaining agreement. The accelerated depreciation and ratification bonus are sometimes referred to as the airline special charges. We sometimes refer to all special charges as "specials" in this earnings release.

Balance Sheet, Cash and Liquidity

Total available liquidity at June 30, 2024 was $1.1B , which included $851.1M in cash and investments, and $275.0M in undrawn revolving credit facilities

at June 30, 2024 was , which included in cash and investments, and in undrawn revolving credit facilities $68.9M in cash from operations during the second quarter 2024

in during the second quarter 2024 Total debt at June 30, 2024 was $2.2B Net debt at June 30, 2024 was $1.4B

Debt principal payments of $31 .7M during the quarter

of .7M during the quarter Returned $11.0M in dividends during the quarter On July 8, 2024 the company suspended its quarterly dividend indefinitely

during the quarter Air traffic liability at June 30, 2024 was $390.0M

Airline Capital Expenditures

Second quarter capital expenditures of $39.0M , which included $14.8M for aircraft purchases and inductions and other related costs, and $24.2M in other airline capital expenditures Second quarter deferred heavy maintenance expenditures were $26.4M

which included for aircraft purchases and inductions and other related costs, and in other airline capital expenditures

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor

Reported total operating revenues of $16.8M during its second quarter of operation

during its second quarter of operation Second quarter occupancy was roughly 35 percent with an average daily rate of $260 per night

Guidance, subject to revision

Certain forward-looking financial information in the following tables is not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial figures may be useful to stakeholders, but should not be considered a substitute for GAAP figures. In reliance on the 'unreasonable efforts' exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of SEC Regulation S-K, a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is not provided for airline-only loss per share, excluding special charges, consolidated loss per share, excluding special charges, and Sunseeker EBITDA, excluding special charges. The Company is not able to reconcile these Non-GAAP financial figures without unreasonable effort because the special charge adjustments will not be known until the end of the indicated future periods and any range of projected values would be too broad to be meaningful. As a result, this information would not be significant to investors.

Third quarter 2024 airline-only guidance













System ASMs - year over year change



~1.3% Scheduled service ASMs - year over year change



~1.3%







Fuel cost per gallon



$ 2.80 Operating margin



(4.5%) to (6.5%) Operating margin, excluding impact from vendor outage



(1.5%) to (3.5%) Airline-only earnings (loss) per share, excluding special charges(3)



($1.50) - ($2.50) Airline-only earnings (loss) per share, excluding special charges and impact from vendor outage(3)



($0.75) - ($1.75)















Third quarter 2024 consolidated guidance













Consolidated earnings (loss) per share, excluding special charges(3)



($2.50) - ($3.50)







Full-year 2024 airline-only guidance













System ASMs - year over year change



~1.5% Scheduled service ASMs - year over year change



~1.5%







Interest expense (millions)



$130 to $140 Capitalized interest (1) (millions)



($40) to ($50) Interest income (millions)



$35 to $45







Airline full-year CAPEX





Aircraft, engines, induction costs, and pre-delivery deposits(2) (millions)



$180 to $200 Capitalized deferred heavy maintenance (millions)



$80 to $90 Other airline capital expenditures (millions)



$120 to $130







Recurring principal payments (millions) (full year)



$135 to $145







Full-year 2024 Sunseeker guidance













EBITDA, excluding special charges (millions)(3)



~(25) Business interruption insurance proceeds related to delayed open



Up to $10m Depreciation expense (millions)



~$25 Interest expense (millions)



~$20







Occupancy rate



~40% Average daily rate



~$305

(1) Includes capitalized interest related to pre-delivery deposits on new aircraft. (2) Excludes capitalized interest related to pre-delivery deposits on new aircraft. Estimated capital expenditures are based on management's best estimate around aircraft deliveries, which differs from our contractual obligations. (3) Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure for which no reconciliation to GAAP is provided as described above.

Aircraft Fleet Plan by End of Period





Aircraft - (seats per AC) 3Q24 YE24 Boeing 737-8200 (190 seats) — 4 Airbus A320 (180-186 seats) 75 75 Airbus A320 (177 seats) 13 11 Airbus A319 (156 seats) 34 34 Total 122 124

The table above is provided based on the company's current plans and is subject to change. The numbers include aircraft expected to be in service at the end of each period and exclude aircraft that we expect to take delivery of but not to be placed in service until the subsequent period.

The above plan is management's best estimate and differs from our contractual obligations.

Allegiant Travel Company Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Percent Change

2024

2023

YoY OPERATING REVENUES:









Passenger $ 594,499

$ 642,747

(7.5) % Third party products 37,102

28,904

28.4 Fixed fee contracts 17,699

11,741

50.7 Resort and other 16,983

418

NM Total operating revenues 666,283

683,810

(2.6) OPERATING EXPENSES:









Salaries and benefits 209,942

177,170

18.5 Aircraft fuel 170,060

162,611

4.6 Station operations 69,798

66,715

4.6 Depreciation and amortization 65,361

53,933

21.2 Maintenance and repairs 30,730

33,634

(8.6) Sales and marketing 27,498

29,868

(7.9) Aircraft lease rentals 5,749

5,975

(3.8) Other 34,134

31,683

7.7 Special charges, net of recoveries 18,114

(11,208)

NM Total operating expenses 631,386

550,381

14.7 OPERATING INCOME 34,897

133,429

(73.8) OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES:









Interest income (11,130)

(11,845)

(6.0) Interest expense 39,544

37,765

4.7 Capitalized interest (11,609)

(8,881)

30.7 Other, net 67

45

48.9 Total other expenses 16,872

17,084

(1.2) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 18,025

116,345

(84.5) INCOME TAX PROVISION 4,326

27,876

(84.5) NET INCOME $ 13,699

$ 88,469

(84.5) Earnings per share to common shareholders:









Basic $0.75

$4.80

(84.4) Diluted $0.75

$4.80

(84.4) Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing earnings per share attributable to common shareholders(1):









Basic 17,828

17,677

0.9 Diluted 17,869

17,683

1.1





(1) The Company's unvested restricted stock awards are considered participating securities as they receive non-forfeitable rights to cash dividends at the same rate as common stock. The basic and diluted earnings per share calculations for the periods presented reflect the two-class method mandated by ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." The two-class method adjusts both the net income and the shares used in the calculation. Application of the two-class method did not have a significant impact on the basic and diluted earnings per share for the periods presented. NM Not meaningful

Allegiant Travel Company Operating Revenues and Expenses by Segment (in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Airline

Sunseeker

Consolidated

Airline

Sunseeker

Consolidated OPERATING REVENUES:





















Passenger $ 594,499

$ —

$ 594,499

$ 642,747

$ —

$ 642,747 Third party products 37,102

—

37,102

28,904

—

28,904 Fixed fee contracts 17,699

—

17,699

11,741

—

11,741 Resort and other 172

16,811

16,983

418

—

418 Total operating revenues 649,472

16,811

666,283

683,810

—

683,810 OPERATING EXPENSES:





















Salaries and benefits 197,417

12,525

209,942

174,967

2,203

177,170 Aircraft fuel 170,060

—

170,060

162,611

—

162,611 Station operations 69,798

—

69,798

66,715

—

66,715 Depreciation and amortization 59,345

6,016

65,361

53,843

90

53,933 Maintenance and repairs 30,730

—

30,730

33,634

—

33,634 Sales and marketing 25,918

1,580

27,498

29,518

350

29,868 Aircraft lease rentals 5,749

—

5,749

5,975

—

5,975 Other 23,426

10,708

34,134

29,039

2,644

31,683 Special charges, net of recoveries 20,073

(1,959)

18,114

—

(11,208)

(11,208) Total operating expenses 602,516

28,870

631,386

556,302

(5,921)

550,381 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 46,956

(12,059)

34,897

127,508

5,921

133,429

Allegiant Travel Company Airline Operating Statistics (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Percent

Change(1)

2024

2023

YoY AIRLINE OPERATING STATISTICS









Total system statistics:









Passengers 4,621,848

4,755,981

(2.8) % Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 5,013,209

5,053,547

(0.8) Airline operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents) 12.02 ¢

11.01 ¢

9.2 Fuel expense per ASM (cents) 3.39 ¢

3.22 ¢

5.3 Airline special charges per ASM (cents) 0.40 ¢

— ¢

NM Airline operating CASM, excluding fuel and special charges (cents) 8.23 ¢

7.79 ¢

5.6 Departures 32,252

32,396

(0.4) Block hours 75,759

76,615

(1.1) Average stage length (miles) 883

884

(0.1) Average number of operating aircraft during period 125.3

124.6

0.6 Average block hours per aircraft per day 6.6

6.8

(2.9) Full-time equivalent employees at end of period 5,993

5,436

10.2 Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 60,142

60,516

(0.6) ASMs per gallon of fuel 83.4

83.5

(0.1) Average fuel cost per gallon $ 2.83

$ 2.69

5.2 Scheduled service statistics:









Passengers 4,572,769

4,719,623

(3.1) Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands) 4,108,288

4,278,399

(4.0) Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 4,848,017

4,925,194

(1.6) Load factor 84.7 %

86.9 %

(2.2) Departures 31,128

31,487

(1.1) Block hours 73,198

74,602

(1.9) Average seats per departure 176.1

175.8

0.2 Yield (cents)(2) 6.99 ¢

7.78 ¢

(10.2) Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents)(3) 13.03 ¢

13.64 ¢

(4.5) Average fare - scheduled service(4) $ 62.79

$ 70.56

(11.0) Average fare - air-related charges(4) $ 67.22

$ 65.63

2.4 Average fare - third party products $ 8.11

$ 6.12

32.5 Average fare - total $ 138.12

$ 142.31

(2.9) Average stage length (miles) 885

887

(0.2) Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 58,169

58,962

(1.3) Average fuel cost per gallon $ 2.83

$ 2.70

4.8 Percent of sales through website during period 93.1 %

95.2 %

(2.1) Other data:









Rental car days sold 371,405

391,515

(5.1) Hotel room nights sold 61,837

70,257

(12.0)





(1) Except load factor and percent of sales through website, which is percentage point change. (2) Defined as scheduled service revenue divided by revenue passenger miles. (3) Various components of this measurement do not have a direct correlation to ASMs. These figures are provided on a per ASM basis to facilitate comparison with airlines reporting revenues on a per ASM basis. (4) Reflects division of passenger revenue between scheduled service and air-related charges in Company's booking path.

Allegiant Travel Company Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

Percent Change

2024

2023

YoY OPERATING REVENUES:









Passenger $ 1,174,434

$ 1,252,023

(6.2) % Third party products 70,501

54,942

28.3 Fixed fee contracts 36,560

25,858

41.4 Resort and other 41,193

674

NM Total operating revenues 1,322,688

1,333,497

(0.8) OPERATING EXPENSES:









Salaries and benefits 423,269

336,793

25.7 Aircraft fuel 340,147

352,157

(3.4) Station operations 136,266

128,234

6.3 Depreciation and amortization 129,205

108,613

19.0 Maintenance and repairs 61,008

60,076

1.6 Sales and marketing 57,917

56,796

2.0 Aircraft lease rentals 11,734

13,067

(10.2) Other 81,586

62,328

30.9 Special charges, net of recoveries 31,212

(12,820)

NM Total operating expenses 1,272,344

1,105,244

15.1 OPERATING INCOME 50,344

228,253

(77.9) OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES:









Interest income (23,371)

(21,974)

6.4 Interest expense 79,704

73,473

8.5 Capitalized interest (22,794)

(14,061)

62.1 Other, net 117

52

NM Total other expenses 33,656

37,490

(10.2) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 16,688

190,763

(91.3) INCOME TAX PROVISION 3,908

46,145

(91.5) NET INCOME $ 12,780

$ 144,618

(91.2) Earnings per share to common shareholders:









Basic $0.69

$7.85

(91.2) Diluted $0.68

$7.84

(91.3) Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing earnings per share attributable to common shareholders(1):









Basic 17,746

17,840

(0.5) Diluted 17,836

17,861

(0.1)





(1) The Company's unvested restricted stock awards are considered participating securities as they receive non-forfeitable rights to cash dividends at the same rate as common stock. The basic and diluted earnings per share calculations for the periods presented reflect the two-class method mandated by ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." The two-class method adjusts both the net income and the shares used in the calculation. Application of the two-class method did not have a significant impact on the basic and diluted earnings per share for the periods presented. NM Not meaningful

Allegiant Travel Company Operating Revenues and Expenses by Segment (in thousands) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Airline

Sunseeker

Consolidated

Airline

Sunseeker

Consolidated OPERATING REVENUES:





















Passenger $ 1,174,434

$ —

$ 1,174,434

$ 1,252,023

$ —

$ 1,252,023 Third party products 70,501

—

70,501

54,942

—

54,942 Fixed fee contracts 36,560

—

36,560

25,858

—

25,858 Resort and other 495

40,698

41,193

674

—

674 Total operating revenues 1,281,990

40,698

1,322,688

1,333,497

—

1,333,497 OPERATING EXPENSES:





















Salaries and benefits 396,926

26,343

423,269

332,488

4,305

336,793 Aircraft fuel 340,147

—

340,147

352,157

—

352,157 Station operations 136,266

—

136,266

128,234

—

128,234 Depreciation and amortization 117,212

11,993

129,205

108,465

148

108,613 Maintenance and repairs 61,008

—

61,008

60,076

—

60,076 Sales and marketing 54,796

3,121

57,917

56,158

638

56,796 Aircraft lease rentals 11,734

—

11,734

13,067

—

13,067 Other 57,742

23,844

81,586

57,752

4,576

62,328 Special charges, net of recoveries 34,987

(3,775)

31,212

14

(12,834)

(12,820) Total operating expenses 1,210,818

61,526

1,272,344

1,108,411

(3,167)

1,105,244 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 71,172

(20,828)

50,344

225,086

3,167

228,253

Allegiant Travel Company Airline Operating Statistics (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

Percent

Change(1)

2024

2023

YoY AIRLINE OPERATING STATISTICS









Total system statistics:









Passengers 8,726,708

8,904,434

(2.0) % Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 9,785,180

9,731,169

0.6 Airline operating expense per ASM (CASM)(cents) 12.38 ¢

11.39 ¢

8.7 Fuel expense per ASM (cents) 3.48 ¢

3.62 ¢

(3.9) Airline special charges per ASM (cents) 0.36 ¢

— ¢

NM Airline operating CASM, excluding fuel and special charges (cents) 8.54 ¢

7.77 ¢

9.9 Departures 61,477

61,541

(0.1) Block hours 148,391

148,405

— Average stage length (miles) 900

896

0.4 Average number of operating aircraft during period 125.6

123.7

1.5 Average block hours per aircraft per day 6.5

6.6

(1.5) Full-time equivalent employees at end of period 5,993

5,436

10.2 Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 116,366

115,950

0.4 ASMs per gallon of fuel 84.1

83.9

0.2 Average fuel cost per gallon $ 2.92

$ 3.04

(3.9) Scheduled service statistics:









Passengers 8,642,288

8,841,819

(2.3) Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands) 7,992,097

8,203,761

(2.6) Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 9,484,939

9,498,960

(0.1) Load factor 84.3 %

86.4 %

(2.1) Departures 59,305

59,760

(0.8) Block hours 143,563

144,611

(0.7) Average seats per departure 176.7

175.9

0.5 Yield (cents)(2) 7.41 ¢

8.03 ¢

(7.7) Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents)(3) 13.13 ¢

13.76 ¢

(4.6) Average fare - scheduled service(4) $ 68.53

$ 74.46

(8.0) Average fare - air-related charges(4) $ 67.36

$ 67.14

0.3 Average fare - third party products $ 8.16

$ 6.21

31.4 Average fare - total $ 144.05

$ 147.82

(2.6) Average stage length (miles) 905

900

0.6 Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 112,735

113,107

(0.3) Average fuel cost per gallon $ 2.92

$ 3.04

(3.9) Percent of sales through website during period 94.8 %

95.4 %

(0.6) Other data:









Rental car days sold 729,349

745,941

(2.2) Hotel room nights sold 123,131

139,196

(11.5)





(1) Except load factor and percent of sales through website, which is percentage point change. (2) Defined as scheduled service revenue divided by revenue passenger miles. (3) Various components of this measurement do not have a direct correlation to ASMs. These figures are provided on a per ASM basis to facilitate comparison with airlines reporting revenues on a per ASM basis. (4) Reflects division of passenger revenue between scheduled service and air-related charges in Company's booking path.

Summary Balance Sheet

Unaudited (millions) June 30, 2024 (unaudited)

December 31,

2023

Percent Change Unrestricted cash and investments









Cash and cash equivalents $ 215.8

$ 143.3

50.6 % Short-term investments 576.1

671.4

(14.2) Long-term investments 59.2

56.0

5.7 Total unrestricted cash and investments 851.1

870.7

(2.3) Debt









Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of related costs 485.6

439.9

10.4 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current maturities and related costs 1,733.2

1,819.7

(4.8) Total debt 2,218.8

2,259.6

(1.8) Debt, net of unrestricted cash and investments 1,367.7

1,388.9

(1.5) Total Allegiant Travel Company shareholders' equity 1,333.0

1,328.6

0.3

EPS Calculation

The following table sets forth the computation of net income per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the periods indicated (share count and dollar amounts other than per-share amounts in table are in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Basic:













Net income $ 13,699

$ 88,469

$ 12,780

$ 144,618 Less income allocated to participating securities (333)

(3,660)

(618)

(4,663) Net income attributable to common stock $ 13,366

$ 84,809

$ 12,162

$ 139,955 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.75

$ 4.80

$ 0.69

$ 7.85 Weighted-average shares outstanding 17,828

17,677

17,746

17,840 Diluted:













Net income $ 13,699

$ 88,469

$ 12,780

$ 144,618 Less income allocated to participating securities (333)

(3,659)

(618)

(4,657) Net income attributable to common stock $ 13,366

$ 84,810

$ 12,162

$ 139,961 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.75

$ 4.80

$ 0.68

$ 7.84 Weighted-average shares outstanding(1) 17,828

17,677

17,746

17,840 Dilutive effect of restricted stock 78

211

195

168 Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding under treasury stock method 17,906

17,888

17,941

18,008 Participating securities excluded under two-class method (37)

(205)

(105)

(147) Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding under two-class method 17,869

17,683

17,836

17,861





(1) Dilutive effect of common stock equivalents excluded from the diluted per share calculation is not material.

Appendix A

Non-GAAP Presentation

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

(Unaudited)

Airline operating expense, airline income before income taxes, airline net income, and airline diluted earnings per share all eliminate the effects of non-airline activity as such activity is not reflective of airline operating performance. We also present these airline-only metrics excluding special charges related to aircraft accelerated depreciation on early retirement of certain airframes and a ratification bonus for the new collective bargaining agreement for our flight attendants. Management believes the exclusion of these special charges enhances comparability of financial information between periods. Airline earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Airline EBITDA") eliminates the effects of non-airline operating activity and other items. As such, all of these are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe the presentation of these measures is relevant and useful for investors because it allows them to better gauge the performance of the airline and to compare our results to other airlines.

We also present both operating expense and CASM excluding aircraft fuel expense and excluding the ratification bonus to our flight attendants. Fuel price volatility impacts the comparability of year over year financial performance as does the one-time payment of the ratification bonus. We believe the adjustments for fuel expense and ratification bonus allow investors to better understand our non-fuel costs and related performance.

We present consolidated operating income, EBITDA, and diluted earnings per share excluding Sunseeker special charges, net of recoveries, and airline special charges, to exclude the impact of losses and insurance recoveries incurred primarily as the result of hurricanes and other insured events at Sunseeker and to exclude aircraft accelerated depreciation on early retirements of certain airframes and the ratification bonus to our flight attendants. Management believes these measures enhance comparability of financial information between periods.

Consolidated EBITDA, Consolidated EBITDA excluding special charges, Airline EBITDA excluding special charges, estimated airline only and consolidated earnings (loss) per share excluding special charges, and Sunseeker estimated EBITDA, as presented in this press release, are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

We define "EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We also adjust EBITDA within this release to exclude non-airline activity and special charges. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with this definition may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers and analysts calculate EBITDA in the same manner.

We use EBITDA and Airline EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance and liquidity, and these are among the primary measures used by management for planning and forecasting of future periods. We believe these presentations of EBITDA are relevant and useful for investors because they allow investors to view results in a manner similar to the method used by management and make it easier to compare our results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures. EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool. These limitations include the following:

EBITDA does not reflect our capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments to purchase capital equipment;

EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service principal or interest payments on our debt;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets that we currently depreciate and amortize will likely have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect the cash required to fund such replacements; and

other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Presented below is a quantitative reconciliation of these adjusted numbers to the most directly comparable GAAP financial performance measure.

The SEC has adopted rules (Regulation G) regulating the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Because of our use of non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Regulation G requires us to include in this press release a presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is operating revenue, operating expenses, operating income, income before income taxes, net income, and net income per share and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure. Our utilization of non-GAAP measurements is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating expenses, income before income taxes, net income, earnings per share, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our use of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies in the airline and travel industry. The reconciliation of each of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measure for the periods is indicated below.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Reconciliation of net income and earnings per share excluding special charges net of recoveries (millions except share and per share amounts)













Net income as reported (GAAP) $ 13.7

$ 88.5

12.8

144.6 Plus (minus) special charges(2) 18.1

(11.2)

31.2

(12.8) Plus income tax expense (GAAP) 4.3

27.9

3.9

46.1 Minus adjusted income tax expense, excluding effect of special charges (3.6)

(24.9)

(5.0)

(42.4) Net income excluding special charges net of recoveries(1)(2) 32.5

80.2

42.9

135.6 Net income allocated to participating securities (0.8)

(3.3)

(1.2)

(4.4) Net income attributable to common stock excluding special charges net of recoveries(1)(2) 31.7

76.9

41.7

131.2















Diluted shares used for computation (thousands) 17,869

17,683

17,836

17,861















Diluted earnings per share as reported (GAAP) $ 0.75

$ 4.80

$ 0.68

$ 7.84 Diluted earnings per share excluding special charges net of recoveries(1)(2) $ 1.77

$ 4.35

$ 2.34

$ 7.35





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Reconciliation of airline net income excluding special charges and airline earnings per share excluding special charges (millions except share and per share amounts)













Net income as reported (GAAP) $ 13.7

$ 88.5

$ 12.8

$ 144.6 Plus (minus) non-airline (income) loss before taxes 17.5

(6.0)

31.3

(1.5) Plus airline special charges(2) 20.1

—

35.0

— Plus income tax expense (GAAP) 4.3

27.9

3.9

46.1 Minus airline adjusted income tax expense, excluding effect of special charges (14.6)

(26.2)

(22.2)

(45.0) Airline net income, excluding special charges(1)(2) 41.0

84.2

60.8

144.2















Airline net income allocated to participating securities excluding special charges (1.0)

(3.5)

(1.8)

(4.6) Airline net income attributable to common stock excluding special charges(1)(2) 40.0

80.7

59.0

139.6















Diluted shares used for computation (thousands) 17,869

17,683

17,836

17,861















Diluted earnings per share as reported (GAAP) $ 0.75

$ 4.80

$ 0.68

$ 7.84 Diluted airline earnings per share excluding special charges(1)(2) $ 2.24

$ 4.57

$ 3.31

$ 7.81





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Reconciliation of airline operating expense, operating income, and income before income taxes excluding special charges (millions)













Operating expense as reported (GAAP) $ 631.4

$ 550.4

$ 1,272.3

$ 1,105.2 Non-airline operating expense 28.9

(5.9)

61.5

(3.2) Airline operating expense 602.5

556.3

1,210.8

1,108.4 Airline special charges(2) 20.1

—

35.0

— Airline operating expense, excluding special charges(1)(2) $ 582.4

$ 556.3

$ 1,175.8

$ 1,108.4















Operating income as reported (GAAP) $ 34.9

$ 133.4

$ 50.3

$ 228.3 Plus (minus) non-airline operating (income) loss 12.1

(5.9)

20.8

(3.2) Plus airline special charges(2) 20.1

—

35.0

— Airline operating income, excluding special charges(1)(2) $ 67.0

$ 127.5

$ 106.2

$ 225.1 Airline operating margin, excluding special charges(2) 10.3 %

18.6 %

8.3 %

16.9 %















Income before income taxes as reported (GAAP) $ 18.0

$ 116.3

$ 16.7

$ 190.8 Plus (minus) non-airline loss (income) before income taxes 17.5

(6.0)

31.3

(1.5) Plus airline special charges(2) 20.1

—

35.0

— Airline income before income taxes, excluding special charges(1)(2) $ 55.6

$ 110.4

$ 83.0

$ 189.2





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Reconciliation of operating income excluding special charges (millions)













Operating income as reported (GAAP) $ 34.9

$ 133.4

$ 50.3

$ 228.3 Special charges 18.1

(11.2)

31.2

(12.8) Operating income, excluding special charges(1)(2) $ 53.0

$ 122.2

$ 81.6

$ 215.5





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Reconciliation of airline operating CASM excluding fuel and special charges (millions)













Consolidated operating expense (GAAP) $ 631.4

$ 550.4

$ 1,272.3

$ 1,105.2 Less fuel expense 170.1

162.6

340.1

352.2 Less non-airline operating expense 28.9

(5.9)

61.5

(3.2) Less airline special charges(2) 20.1

—

35.0

— Total airline operating expense less fuel and airline special charges(1)(2) $ 412.3

$ 393.7

$ 835.7

$ 756.2















System available seat miles (millions) 5,013.2

5,053.5

9,785.2

9,731.2 Cost per available seat mile (cents) 12.59

10.89

13.00

11.36 Airline-only cost per available seat mile (cents) 12.02

11.01

12.38

11.39 Airline-only cost per available seat mile excluding fuel and airline special charges (cents)(2) 8.23

7.79

8.54

7.77





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Consolidated EBITDA and Consolidated EBITDA excluding special charges (millions)













Net income as reported (GAAP) $ 13.7

$ 88.5

$ 12.8

$ 144.6 Interest expense, net 16.8

17.0

33.5

37.4 Income tax expense 4.3

27.9

3.9

46.1 Depreciation and amortization 65.4

53.9

129.2

108.6 Consolidated EBITDA(1) $ 100.2

$ 187.3

$ 179.4

$ 336.7 Special charges, net of recoveries(2) 18.1

(11.2)

31.2

(12.8) Consolidated EBITDA, excluding special charges(1)(2) $ 118.3

$ 176.1

$ 210.6

$ 323.9















Airline EBITDA excluding special charges (millions)













Income before taxes as reported (GAAP) $ 18.0

$ 116.3

$ 16.7

$ 190.8 Plus (minus) non-airline loss (income) before taxes 17.5

(6.0)

31.3

(1.5) Plus airline special charges(2) 20.1

—

35.0

— Airline income before taxes, excluding special charges(1)(2) $ 55.6

$ 110.4

$ 83.0

$ 189.2 Airline interest expense, net 11.4

17.1

23.0

35.8 Airline depreciation and amortization 59.3

53.8

117.2

108.5 Airline EBITDA, excluding special charges(1)(2) $ 126.3

$ 181.3

$ 223.3

$ 333.5





(1) Denotes non-GAAP figure. (2) In 2024 and 2023, we recognized as special charges the full amount of estimated property damage to Sunseeker Resort due to weather and other insured events less the amount of recognized insurance recoveries through the end of the applicable period (sometimes referred to as the Sunseeker special charges). In 2024, we also recognized special charges for aircraft accelerated depreciation related to our revised fleet plan and for a ratification bonus paid to flight attendants in connection with our new collective bargaining agreement. The accelerated depreciation and ratification bonus are sometimes referred to as the airline special charges. We sometimes refer to all special charges as "specials" in this earnings release. * Note that amounts may not recalculate due to rounding





